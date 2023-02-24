Donald Trump Jr. says no one has eaten more McDonald's 'per capita' than his father

Donald Trump eating McDonald's. Instagram

Donald Trump Jr. says no one eats more McDonald's "per capita, than Donald Trump."

Trump Jr. added that it's "100% accurate" that no one knows the McDonald's menu better than his dad.

The former president was seen buying McDonald's food for first responders in East Palestine.

Donald Trump Jr. wants everyone to know that his dad is still a big consumer of McDonald's meals.

On an episode of his "Triggered" podcast on Thursday, Trump Jr. talked about his father's trip to East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine was the site of a toxic train derailment in early February.

The former president was seen at a McDonald's outlet in East Palestine on Wednesday buying meals for first responders and saying he probably knows the menu better than McDonald's employees .

"By the way, 100% accurate, ok. No one knows it better," Trump Jr. said of his dad's comment.

"No one probably eats more of it, per capita, than Donald Trump," he added.

Trump Jr., the former president's oldest son, also said it was nice seeing his father "just sitting there at McDonald's."

"It was DJT at his best," Trump Jr. said.

Trump's love for fast food is well-known. In 2019, he served a massive fast-food buffet at the White House's State Dining Room to celebrate the Clemson University football team's national championship win.

McDonald's has also been Trump's go-to comfort food — he had an order from the fast food chain sent to Walter Reed hospital when he contracted COVID-19 in October 2020.

Journalist Michael Wolff wrote in his book "Fire and Fury" that Trump likes fast food partly because of his "longtime fear" of being poisoned. Wolff added that Trump liked going to McDonald's because "nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely premade."

Former top Trump campaign aides Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie revealed in 2017 that Trump's standard McDonald's order is a 2,500-calorie meal of two Big Macs, two Filet-o-Fish sandwiches, and a large malted milkshake.

The former president has also been known to indulge in pizza, Kentucky Fried Chicken, and Diet Coke. Along with McDonald's, these four food items were the staples of his diet on the 2016 campaign trail , per a book by Lewandowski and Bossie.

A representative for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.