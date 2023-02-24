McCaskill Rivers' dominance earns East Gaston spot in 3rd round of NCHSAA basketball playoffs

MOUNT HOLLY – McCaskill Rivers isn’t typically one for words. Yet what the East Gaston basketball standout chooses not to verbalize, he commonly makes up for in buckets.

Count High Point T.W. Andrews among as converted believers, the Warriors’ soft-spoken star’s 34 points and 15 rebounds propelling his team to a 71-54 win in its NCHSAA 2A second round playoff game.

“It’s just playoff time, I’m trying to take things to another level and play my best,” said Rivers following his 18th double-double of the season.

The Warriors never trailed in the game, aided largely by the effort of their 6-foot-7 senior standout. Rivers scored 16 of his team’s 20 first-quarter points, doing his part to stake East Gaston to an eight-point lead after one.

T.W. Andrews (18-10) pulled to within three early in the second, but it would draw no closer the rest of the night. A 10-1 East Gaston run to end the half gave the team a double-digit advantage it would only build on in the final 16 minutes.

“(T.W. Andrews) is mighty physical, maybe one of the most physical teams we’ve played all season. And they are an athletic team, all-around,” said East Gaston basketball coach Eugene Farrar. “We knew we couldn’t overdribble it, demanded our guys be strong with the basketball because otherwise they’d take it and be gone the other way. When the ball gets stagnant, bad things happen for us. That’s why I called a timeout, allowed them to refocus and we got back on track.”

Trent Sherrill joined Rivers in double figures with 17 points. Woodrow Jackson had 19 points to lead T.W. Andrews, with teammate Corey Pate adding 13.

The win earns East Gaston only its second trip to the playoffs’ third round. The Warriors’ last second round win came in 2009, a 44-42 win over Alexander Central.

Next up for East Gaston (24-2) is a visit from No. 5 Hendersonville (25-3), which eliminated Shelby with a 74-64 win Thursday night. A start time for Saturday’s 2A West quarterfinal game has yet to be announced.

Farrar said the Bearcats will pose quite a challenge.

“We’ll be in (the gym for practice) an hour and a half (Friday), getting ready so we can be locked and loaded for a big one Saturday. It should be a good one,” he added.