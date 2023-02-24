Bob's buzzer beaters | Not half bad, Illini

/ui33e/ and Illinois guard Jayden Epps (3) and Northwestern's guard Boo Buie (0) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

Illinois forward Dain Dainja (42) and Northwestern's guard Chase Audige (1) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

That's what you call getting up off the mat.

At halftime against Northwestern, Illinois appeared to have no chance. But led by just-back Terrence Shannon Jr., the Illini played one of the best final 20 minutes of the season to rally for an improbable victory and shock the Big Ten's second-place team.

Here are 10 other thoughts following Illinois' 10th Big Ten win of the season:

1

Great for Illinois to have Shannon back on the court after missing two games because of the concussion protocol.

He entered the game with 15:53 left in the first half. Shannon scored his first basket a few minutes later. Unfortunately, Shannon picked up his third foul late in the first half on a Buie basket that turned into a three-point play.

2

Hey, Trayce Jackson-Davis, has competition when it comes to the opposing players Illinois fans least want to see. Northwestern's Boo Buie now rivals the Indiana star after dropping 22 points on the Illini on Thursday ... in the first half.

It was the best performance by an Illinois opponent since the Hoosiers All-American was in town Jan. 19.

Buy Now Freshman Sencire Harris dunks on Northwestern’s center Matthew Nicholson in the first half of Thursday’s Big Ten game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

3

The Big Ten race just got a lot better for Illinois, which is hoping for the double bye that comes with a top four finish. Without a win Thursday, it would have been tricky. Not now.

4

That was a new one: An Illinois crowd fired up for a late February game against Northwestern. Yeah, yeah, the Wildcats are supposed to be the Illini rival but it rarely feels that way. But it did Thursday night.

You got a strong sense the fans wanted their favorite team to spoil Northwestern's magic season. They were loud from the start. But Northwestern cut into the enthusiasm with a dominant first half.

Over thee years, there have been some sleepy games in the series. But not now. Not when Northwestern is playing at Illinois' level and actually leading it in the standings.

Buy Now Sencire Harris goes up to contest a shot by Northwestern guard Boo Buie during Thursday night’s game in Champaign. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

5

I understanding oddsmaking. The idea is to set a line that will gain equal wagers on both teams. Illinois entered Thursday as a touchdown favorite, which drew some head shakes from rooters on both sides.

You might have noticed a groan or two toward the end of Monday's Illinois-Minnesota game when the home team didn't quite beat the point spread.

Illinois forward Matthew Mayer (24) and Northwestern's forward Tydus Verhoeven (10) and Northwestern's guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

6

Great to see longtime Northwestern play-by-play voice Dave Eanet before the game. Dave is one of the good guys in the business and does a stellar job calling the action on WGN. He had a rough season callling Northwestern football in the fall with the Wildcats winning only one game.

The basketball season has been a blast for Eanet, who will get to work a rare NCAA tournament with the Wildcats this season.

Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) and Northwestern's guard Brooks Barnhizer (13) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

7

Eanet is again working this season with analyst Billy McKinney, Northwestern's career scoring leader. I said hello to the Wildcats legend beforehand.

Hope you got to see McKinney being honored during Sunday's game against Iowa at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The school announced that McKinney's jersey will be retired next season. He becomes the first Northwestern athlete in any sport to have his jersey retired.

C'mon, 'Cats, no Pat Fitzgerald or Steve Schnur?

McKinney, who had no clue about the honor before the game, got emotional during the announcment. In a good way. Congrats to McKinney, who had a long career as an NBA executive. He is also currently the mayor of Zion, Illinois.

8

Buy Now Northwestern’s fans in the nosebleed section in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

9

A vocal group of Northwestern fans sat near the top of the arena, shouting after every basket by the Wildcats while the rest of the place turned quiet.

Most years, Illinois fans fill large numbers of seats at Welsh-Ryan, as do other Big Ten schools facing the Wildcats. The tickets are harder to come by this season now that Northwestern ranks among the best in the Big Ten.

Illinois forward Ty Rodgers (20) and Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins (33) in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

10

Illinois Freshman of the Game honors go to Ty Rodgers, who scored six points and pulled down eight crucial rebounds.

Illinois head coach Brad Underwood in an NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

11

Illinois coach Brad Underwood joined Voice of the Illini Brian Barnhart and Deon Thomas on WDWS after the game. He was thankful for Shannon and the freshmen.

"Terrence what a night for him, It was a total team effort. I thought Ty Rodgers was huge. I prefer not to be 20 down at half."