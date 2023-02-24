New portal to help homeless community in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – Cisco Systems is partnering with the City of El Paso Community and Human Development to announce the “El Paso Helps” online portal.

The portal is set up to help anyone in the community who is experiencing homelessness or a related crisis to stay connected with resources and services.

A conference is set to unveil the portal on Thursday Feb. 23, 2023, at 1 p.m. at the Center for Civic Empowerment 304 Texas Avenue, 17th Floor.

The portal can connect any community member in crisis with a live person to assist with vital services such as, street outreach, shelter, food, COVID-19 assistance, and mental health counseling.

Individuals can visit www.ElPasoHelps.org and select a category of need. Trained social workers then engage and support individuals in crisis.

“The City of El Paso is at its strongest collaborating with partners in search of innovative solutions to support some of our most vulnerable community members and address our homeless population and those in crisis.” said Mayor Oscar Leeser.

The community is invited to attend an in-person press conference at the Center for Civic Empowerment to announce an exciting new online portal dedicated to helping individuals and families experiencing homelessness and other crises.

The press conference will be streamed live on the City of El Paso YouTube channel and City TV which can be found on:

Spectrum Ch. 1300

AT&T U-Verse Ch. 99

DTV (Off the Air) Ch. 13.4

