Girls Basketball: Westfield cruises to North 2 Group 4 semifinals with win over Edison

WESTFIELD – The Westfield High School girls basketball team is right back to where they were last season. And that’s a very good thing.

The defending state Group 4 champs have returned to the North 2 Group 4 semifinals and will play at top-seeded Bayonne Saturday afternoon. The Blue Devils (20-6) beat Bayonne in the section semifinals last year.

No. 4 seed Westfield has responded from a loss to New Providence last Sunday in the Union County Tournament final with convincing sectional wins over Phillipsburg and Edison.

In Thursday’s quarterfinals, the Blue Devils pounded Edison 65-27, building a 40-11 halftime lead. Senior Paige Gorczyca hit for 17 points in three quarters and the rest of the scorers were spread out. Not a bad thing for coach Liz McKeon’s team.

McKeon was pleased by a specific stat.

“Thirteen assists on 16 baskets, 32 points,” said McKeon “it’s slightly above our average – that’s what we look for, that’s when we are most successful.”

Westfield also made 25 steals and limited the Eagles to two 3-pointers.

“Kudos for our defense,” said the coach.

Edison's Run Ends

The Eagles had quite a season with a 21-7 overall record, winning the Greater Middlesex Conference White Division with a 15-1 record and a 67-46 win over Union in the section’s first round.

Westfield was simply too much to overcome.

The Eagles went 5-16 last season with a 4-12 record in the Greater Middlesex Conference Red Division. They moved to the White this year.

They said it

Edison coach Frank Eckert said, “They just capitalized on our mistakes. We just had too many turnovers, way too many. Some were unforced errors and some they forced. But once the game got out of hand it’s hard to recover from.

“We have some really good kids on our team, this game is not indicative of their season or their character. We had a really good year. In reality, we’ve really had just one down year in the last six and that was last year.”