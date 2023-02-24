Curt Schilling Compares Ukraine to Fascist Italy Under Mussolini: A ‘Bad’ Place With ‘Bad’ People

Curt Schilling, the famed pitcher turned conspiracy theorist, called Ukraine a “bad” place with “bad” people on Fox News Thursday night, comparing the bloody Russian invasion of the country to “if Germany invaded Italy in 1939.”

Earlier this month marked one year since Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine. The war, which Putin has farcically claimed is an effort to “de-Nazify” Ukraine, has destroyed cities, killed tens of thousands of civilians and at least 250,000 soldiers. As Russian forces faced surprising resistance from the Ukrainian people, Putin’s army has increasingly turned to the kind of barbaric warfare it pursued in Syria, including drafting mercenaries from the Wagner group and offering convicts freedom from prison so long as they fight on the front lines.

Schilling, who recently joined Fox Corporation-owned sports and politics website Outkick, joined Fox News show Hannity Thursday night and was asked about U.S. support for Ukraine. In response, he embarked on a bizarre rant comparing the democratically-ruled sovereign nation to Fascist Italy under dictator Benito Mussolini.

“I am offended that these people on the left are talking to us as if we are as stupid as we know they are,” Schilling said. “Let’s go quickly back in time. If Germany had invaded Italy in 1939, what would the world have done? Because that’s exactly kind of what’s happened here in a modern sense.”

One really bad person has invaded another really bad person’s country. And we’re picking sides as if there is a good — there isn’t always two sides to every story and there isn’t always good and evil. These are two really bad places with really bad people.”

“I am wondering if we are not finally realizing that the left is the side of conflict, confrontation and war that they claim the right has always been,” he concluded.

Schilling has embraced conspiracy theories in his time commenting on politics. He has embraced QAnon — which holds that Democrats are a cabal of Satan-worshipping pedophiles — and promoted the theory that the massacres of children at Sandy Hook and Parkland were faked.

Watch above, via Fox News.

