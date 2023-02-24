JUST IN: Crews battle house fire in Knowlton

Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from multiple fire departments responded late Thursday to a fire at a Marathon County home, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The blaze was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at a home near Hwy. 34 and Locker Road. Witnesses reporting seeing visible flames from the home and heavy smoke billowing from the building.

Initial reports suggest two dogs were outside the home, with two vehicles in the driveway believed to belong to the homeowners. Unknown is whether any residents were inside the home when the flames broke out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.