Open in App
Marathon County, WI
See more from this location?
WausauPilot

JUST IN: Crews battle house fire in Knowlton

By Shereen Siewert,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itDl8_0ky4l0Gi00

Wausau Pilot & Review

Crews from multiple fire departments responded late Thursday to a fire at a Marathon County home, according to emergency scanner traffic.

The blaze was reported at about 10:15 p.m. at a home near Hwy. 34 and Locker Road. Witnesses reporting seeing visible flames from the home and heavy smoke billowing from the building.

Initial reports suggest two dogs were outside the home, with two vehicles in the driveway believed to belong to the homeowners. Unknown is whether any residents were inside the home when the flames broke out.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The Pilot often relies on reports from police officials in control of a crime, fire or crash scene during a breaking news event. While these initial reports are valuable to readers, they also can be incomplete and even inaccurate. We let readers know what we can and can’t confirm, as well as when and how we received our information. Then we work to aggressively gather a wider range of perspectives and to verify the information through public records, interviews, photos and videos, all of which are verified before publishing. If you have any questions about our breaking news reporting, email us at editor@wausaupilotandreview.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wausau, WI newsLocal Wausau, WI
Police ID missing snowmobiler pulled from Tomahawk-area lake
Tomahawk, WI1 day ago
Body of missing man pulled from Tomahawk-area lake
Tomahawk, WI3 days ago
Investigation underway after human remains found in Marathon County fire
Elderon, WI7 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Name released in Lincoln County snowmobile death
Tomahawk, WI2 days ago
Deadly Outagamie Co. crash under investigation after pickup trucks collide in Deer Creek
Bear Creek, WI6 days ago
UPDATE: 1dead, 1 injured in head-on snowmobile crash
Tomahawk, WI6 days ago
Bald Eagle Struck with Arrow in Waupaca
Waupaca, WI3 days ago
Wausau area obituaries March 1, 2023
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Fugitive wanted in Wausau shooting captured in Chicago
Wausau, WI2 days ago
Marshfield Clinic Health System lays off hundreds
Marshfield, WI1 day ago
What Happens When Garbage and Recycling are Missed due to Inclement Weather
Marshfield, WI4 days ago
4 injured in northwoods crash
Wausau, WI9 days ago
Sentencing delayed for Wausau dad convicted of homicide in son’s overdose death
Wausau, WI1 hour ago
Winter storm warning continues in Wausau with snow and ice snarling traffic
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Marathon County Felony Crime Gallery for March 2, 2023
Wausau, WI18 hours ago
Wausau police investigating resident’s death, prompting renewed calls for homeless advocacy
Wausau, WI5 days ago
Arrest warrant issued for former Green Bay Packer accused of stalking Wausau woman
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Jury trial set for suspect accused of defrauding, exploiting elderly Weston woman
Weston, WI1 day ago
UPDATE: Charges dropped against Wausau man accused of theft
Wausau, WI3 hours ago
Arrest warrant issued for former Packer following new criminal charges
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Your letters: Wausau resident calls for referendum on restructure of schools
Wausau, WI21 hours ago
Good News Project receives $100K grant
Wausau, WI3 days ago
Weather ALERT: School, Community and School Closings, Monday, February 27
Wausau, WI4 days ago
Wausau committee withholds payment, demands answers over disputed invoices for Metro Ride project
Wausau, WI1 day ago
Reigning Miss America returns to Wausau to address local Rotary Club
Wausau, WI20 hours ago
Your letters: Tone down feud around Wausau School District restructuring
Wausau, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy