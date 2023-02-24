Report: Detroit Lions signing defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn to multi-year extension

After interviewing for four head coaching vacancies over the past two seasons, the Detroit Lions are giving Aaron Glenn more security as defensive coordinator.

ESPN reported Thursday that the Lions are in the process of signing Glenn to a multi-year contract extension.

The Lions finished with the NFL's 32nd-ranked defense last season, but Glenn was set to return in 2023 after overseeing a series of midseason changes to scheme and personnel that helped the Lions finish with their first winning record since 2017.

The Lions tied for 28th in scoring defense and finished last in yards allowed, but went 8-2 over their final 10 games after a 1-6 start. They held six of their final 10 opponents under 20 points and ranked 11th in the NFL in scoring defense (20.2 ppg) over the final 10 weeks of the season.

Glenn interviewed for head coaching jobs with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts this offseason, after interviewing for jobs with the Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints in the 2022 hiring cycle.

The Lions, coming off a 9-8 record, will return all three of their coordinators in 2023, but have new position coaches at running back (Scottie Montgomery), cornerback (Dre Bly) and defensive line (TBD).

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson also received a new contract and raise after he interviewed for jobs with the Colts, Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers this offseason.

