Wynford doomed by 18-2 second quarter in OHSAA district semifinal loss to Margaretta

SHELBY — The Wynford girls basketball team knew it was going to have to play a picture-perfect game if it was to shock the world and knock off No. 1 seed Margaretta.

Despite a near-perfect effort, the Royals had one tough quarter and ended up with a 37-25 loss Thursday night to the defending Division III district champion Polar Bears.

The Royals scored just two points in the second quarter after leading 6-5 at the end of one. Margaretta nailed four consecutive 3-pointers and grabbed a 23-8 halftime lead with an 18-2 second quarter that took the wind right out of Wynford's sails.

"It did take the wind right out of us," Wynford coach Amy Taylor-Sheldon said. "Defensively, we were prepared for every single thing that they did, but player for player we just didn't match up the best. They hit some big shots and we did not.

"That second quarter was a dagger, and when that happens you have to come out and play a perfect third quarter if you want to get back in it. But I thought we played extremely hard and I don't think we gave them any easy looks."

The Royals (14-12) played a perfect first quarter defensively, forcing Margaretta into some tough shot attempts and ending the possession with a defensive rebound. But when the Polar Bears got hot from deep, it made it tough to keep up.

It didn't help that the Royals went cold from the field themselves on the offensive end. Yet, they stuck right with the No. 1 overall seed in the Shelby District in the second half, only losing the final 16 minutes 24-17. It was just one bad quarter.

"We just didn't make the shots that we usually made during the year," Taylor-Sheldon said. "We knew at the beginning of the year we would do a lot of living and dying by the 3, and we just didn't shoot it well. In order to beat the No. 1 seed, you have to be at your absolute best, and we weren't offensively. But I am very proud of what we put together defensively."

The Royals faced intense pressure right from the tip and handled it extremely well, only turning the ball over 12 times for the entire game. Freshman point guard Maradath Engler handled herself with poise and confidence much like she did all year. She didn't score a point, but didn't hurt her team with turnovers either.

"With our schedule, we didn't see a lot of pressure, but for a freshman point guard to average more assists than turnovers for the entire year, and someone who has the ball in her hands that much, she had a great season at the point for us," Taylor-Sheldon said. "We only had 12 turnovers, and if you told me that before the game I would think we would have had a pretty good chance."

Reese McGuire led the Royals with eight points while Alexis Stevely had five and Zoe Whitmeyer, Grace Stucky and Katie Wagner four apiece.

McGuire, Stucky, Stevely and Wagner all played their final games as seniors on Thursday. The thought of losing those four left Taylor-Sheldon emotional.

"I had to fill out recommendations for seniors, and one of the little boxes it asks how many years have you known this kid, and I had to write 13 years for all of them," Taylor-Sheldon said. "What the Wynford community has allowed me to do being here for as long as I have, this is my family. My two children are devastated because these player are their role models and friends.

"I coached them all in sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade AAU, and it is just a very special group of kids for me. This year, they all played their roles perfectly and got better. Grace's role changed the most and she never asked why. Reese was one of the best lock-down defenders in the league. Alexis set records for 3s, and Katie was the center of what we were doing. She improved as a 5-foot-7 post player so much and was committed to what we try to do at Wynford."

The Royals ended the season as a district semifinalist despite only having nine players on the roster. They were never able to have a full 5-on-5 scrimmage with just them as players and, yet, here they were pushing the No. 1 seed to the brink because they lived up to their program motto of playing like a champion every time on the court.

"Every year, we want to play like a champion, just like Notre Dame," Taylor-Sheldon said. "Our emphasis has always been what do you play like, what do you act like, what do you talk like? Whether we win or lose, we want to walk off the court having played like champions and lived like champions. I think all of our kids on our nine-person roster have done that this year."

