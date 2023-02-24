Man dies after he’s shot multiple times in SUV at Arlington apartment complex, police say

A 27-year-old man has died after was shot multiple times at an Arlington apartment complex Thursday night, police said Friday.

About 7:55 p.m., Arlington police responded to an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Lincoln Green Circle to investigate the shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. The SUV was still running and appeared to have reversed into a parked car, police said in news release.

The man was taken to a hospital. He was pronounced dead by medical staff Friday morning.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the victim once next of kin have been notified.

Based on evidence recovered from the scene, “investigators believe the victim was engaging in high-risk drug activity prior to the shooting,” police said in the release. Detectives are working to identify any suspects in this case. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Detective VanTreeck at (817) 459-5691. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers of Tarrant County at (817) 469-8477.