Charlotte, NC
Queen City News

One dead in I-485 Inner wreck, another taken to hospital

By Matthew Memrick,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CVY5S_0ky4j6Lo00

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly south Charlotte crash closed all I-485 Inner lanes closed on Thursday evening.

Paramedics say the crash happened between N.C. 51 and Johnston Road exits in front of Carolina Place Mall around 10:40 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01mDmI_0ky4j6Lo00

MEDIC said one patient with serious injuries was transported to the hospital. Another patient was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Officials say the road will likely be closed until 2:40 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

