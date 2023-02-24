Neighbors consider the future of Allentown

Many staple bars and restaurants like Oscar’s, Nietzsche's and Mulligan's Brick Bar have announced they're closing or going up for sale.

"It's Buffalo," said Allentown Resident Andrew Mangham. "Been here long enough to understand the ins and outs. It's change. It's a good thing but it's a long process."

Most recently, the Buffalo Melting Point announced March 5th will be their last day of operation.

While many may think businesses are leaving due to construction, the Allentown Association says that isn't exactly the case.

"Well I think it's a coincidence really," said Jonathan White, Allentown Association Communications Committee Chair. "Nietzsche's has had the same owner, Joe's owned that business for 40 years and he is just ready to retire. It's the same I think for Billy and Kim at the Brick Bar, they've been there for a long time. I think it's the same with Charlie at Hardware. The business cycle is one that changes on a fairly consistent basis in any urban area."

White said Allentown is a regional destination and believes new businesses coming in will be bale to sustain that reputation.

"Just in the last six months we've seen three great new businesses open with wonderful owners and we're confident that while these longtime owners are selling their business we're going to see interesting creative people come in and build on that success for the future," said White.

One barista who works jus around the corner from Allen Street says she's looking forward to what's to come but that doesn't mean she's ready to say goodbye to her favorites.

"I think that there are newer business that are different and can hopefully thrive but I hope that Nietzsche's stays the same because I know they're up for sale," said Rachel Terrana, Barista at The Intersection. "That's a really big important thing for the community."

White said the Allentown so many have grown to love may be going through changes, what makes the neighborhood one of a kind will always stay they same.

"It's a great place to live, it's a great place to raise a family and frankly it's one of the most convenient places because you can walk to supermarkets, you can walk to restaurants, you can walk to a general store and get whatever you need," said White.

And while you may run into a cone or two on the way for now, residents are staying optimistic.

"We know how to maneuver around it because this is our city," said Mangham.

Back in 2019, we reported more than 1,000 police calls came from Allen Street in 2018. I reached out to Fillmore District Council Member Mitch Nowakowski about the changes Allen Street has seen through the years and in a statement he said the following:

“Allen Street is seeing long time, well known distinguished buildings and establishments up for sale, such as Nietzsche's, Brick Bar and others now changing hands.



Most of these sales are simply a generational turn over in business. These unique establishments have given Allentown a well known eclectic reputation and vibe.



I have full confidence that as these buildings sell, responsible and innovative owners will create spaces and establishments that are either exciting and new or to up keep long standing traditions of music and mic night.



I do know that not all buildings sold that were bars / restaurants will return as the same use. I look forward to a bright future of Allen Street.”





Mitch Nowakowski, Council Member Fillmore District

Again, both White and Nowakowski said most of the changes we've seen have been due to generational turn over. 7 News reached out to some of these businesses on Allen Street but none were available to comment Thursday evening.