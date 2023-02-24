Open in App
May need paid subscription
Billboard

Intocable Honored With Excellence Award at 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro

By Griselda Flores,

7 days ago

Intocable was a special award honoree at the 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro as they received the Excellence Award. The norteño-tejano group took the stage to perform a medley of songs alongside Grupo Firme and Pepe Aguilar.

Pink Powers to No. 1 On Australia's Chart With 'Trustfall'

The set kicked off with “Si Me Duele Que Duela” featuring Firme. Then, Pepe Aguilar took the stage to join Intocable for a rendition of their collaboration, “No Me Hablen de Amor.”

Following their performance, Intocable received the Excellence Award but, unlike other special award recipients such as Victor Manuelle and Ivy Queen, Intocable’s frontman Ricky Muñoz opted for a brief statement as opposed to an elaborate speech.

“Thanks so much, see you,” he said.

Karol G's 'Mañana Será Bonito' Featuring Shakira Collab Is Here: Stream It Now

The 2023 Premio Lo Nuestro, which is themed “El Mundo Es Lo Nuestro” (or The World is Ours), is co-hosted by Colombian pop star Sebastian Yatra, Mexican TV presenter and actress Alejandra Espinoza, Mexican superstar Paulina Rubio , and Adrián Uribe of Univision’s late-night show De Noche Pero Sin Sueño.

Yatra tops this year’s nominations with 10 nods including the all-genre artist of the year category. He’s closely followed by other top nominees Bad Bunny , Camilo , Becky G , and Grupo Firme, who each have nine nods; Maluma, Daddy Yankee, and Ozuna with eight each; power couple Rauw Alejandro and Rosalía tie with seven, as well as Carin León, Karol G, Carlos Vives, and J Balvin . In total, 192 artists across diverse musical backgrounds are nominated within 39 categories.

The nominations for the fan-voted Premio Lo Nuestro are based on Uforia radio airplay during the eligibility period of Oct. 1, 2021 through Sept. 30, 2022. Streaming counts and the assessment of a committee of music and entertainment experts also factor in this list.

Harry Styles' 'As It Was' Named IFPI's Top Global Single For 2022

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Quinta Brunson’s 2023 Billboard Women in Music Monologue Interrupted by Fans’ Excited Screams
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How to Watch All the Billboard Women in Music 2023 Performances
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Olivia Rodrigo Honors Lana Del Rey at 2023 Billboard Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Epic Records CEO & Chairwoman Sylvia Rhone Shouts Out SZA While Accepting Billboard Women in Music 2023 Executive of the Year Award
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rosalia Encourages Future Female Hitmakers at 2023 Billboard Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
How to Watch All of the Women in Music 2023 Acceptance Speeches
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards: How to Stream Without Cable
Los Angeles, CA19 hours ago
TWICE Shines in ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ Performance at Billboard’s 2023 Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
The Weeknd Drops First Live Album, ‘Live at SoFi Stadium’
Los Angeles, CA3 hours ago
Doechii Rips Through ‘Persuasive’ & ‘Crazy’ at 2023 Billboard Women in Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Latto Promises She’s ‘Kickin’ Down the Door’ for Female Rappers at 2023 Women In Music
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy