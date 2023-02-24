Open in App
Carnegie, PA
See more from this location?
CBS Pittsburgh

New program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie helps refugees

By Lauren Linder,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pGvPY_0ky4hlKe00

New program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie helps refugees 03:32

CARNEGIE, Pa. (KDKA) — Thursday night in the U.S. officially marked one year since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

It happened in 2022 on Feb. 23 at 8:59 p.m. Eastern Time zone and Feb. 24, at 3:59 a.m. Eastern European time. The war rages on as countless Ukrainian families now seek refuge in the U.S., with many now in Allegheny County trying to adjust to their new lives.

However, a new program started by the Ukrainian community in Carnegie is helping them in the process.

Ukrainian refugees came together for a song and a prayer at the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute in Carnegie.

Natali Rusyn, her 8-year-old son, and her parents made the trek to the U.S. at the end of November to meet her sister Valentina Gladkov in Greenfield.

"This year was very hard for all of Ukrainian people, all of Ukrainian kids. And so it's a tragedy," Rusyn said.

Gladkov said it took some time to convince them.

"Of course, it's dangerous, but this is their land, this is their home," Gladkov said.

The transition hasn't been easy.

"It's so stressful to be here because it's not usual for me, it's not my home," Rusyn said.

When Rusyn hears loud noises or the sound of planes, it brings her back to the warzone. She also has had a hard time finding a job since she doesn't speak fluent English.

It's why she and dozens of other refugees came to an event at the Ukrainian Cultural and Humanitarian Institute in Carnegie on Thursday night.

President Stephen Haluszczak started the monthly program in January to provide refugees with information about social services, employment, and more.

"There's a need for housing. There's need for jobs. There's need for children to have activities and go to school. There's so many needs. It's overwhelming," Haluszczak said. "They leave everything that they've known, their homes, their belongings, their family, their livelihoods, everything that they know."

It's already greatly appreciated.

"For help and sources that she can use to find a job and just integrate here," Gladkov said.

However, on this remembrance, one wish comes to mind.

"I hope in the next February we will be at home," Rusyn said.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, so far nearly 12,000 people in the state are approved as sponsors for Ukrainian refugees as a part of the federal resettlement program called Uniting for Ukraine.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
New proposal in Pa. State House would improve protections for police officers
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
200 residents visit Pennsylvania's train derailment health resource center in first 2 days
East Palestine, OH22 hours ago
Gov. Shapiro visits Astrobotic to tout innovation in Pennsylvania
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Environmental activist Erin Brockovich calls East Palestine train derailment 'classic cover-up'
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
EPA hosts town hall meeting regarding health and safety in East Palestine
East Palestine, OH7 hours ago
President Biden says he will visit East Palestine, Ohio 'at some point'
East Palestine, OH8 hours ago
Lawmakers propose bill to improve safety protocols in railroad industry
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Buttigieg gives update on railroad safety
East Palestine, OH17 hours ago
Franco Harris statue moved to landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport
Pittsburgh, PA10 hours ago
Beaver County residents near East Palestine now able to get medical help
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
DeWine visits derailment site, gets update on cleanup process
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
Paramedics honored by UPMC with special award for assisting in two recent deliveries
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Heinz History Center's senior curator talks about pioneering Pittsburgh women
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Waiting Child: Graham
Pittsburgh, PA1 day ago
Founder of Services for Teens At Risk in Oakland says there are ways to help
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
Family of New Castle man opens up about heartbreaking discovery
New Castle, PA12 hours ago
Remembering the Legend: August Wilson Center hosting biannual colloquium
Pittsburgh, PA23 hours ago
East Palestine man questions test results about his private well water
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
EPA opens office near site of East Palestine toxic train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Several counties added to Pennsylvania's spotted lanternfly quarantine zone
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Contaminated derailment soil now a concern for people in another Ohio town
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Sources: Pittsburgh, police union reach tentative contract agreement
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
UPMC research helps 2 families find answers about rare disease
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Police investigating homicide in Eau Claire, Butler County
Eau Claire, PA13 hours ago
Pittsburgh student who reported finding gun in school honored
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
City of McKeesport giving $3,000 bonuses to police officers
Mckeesport, PA2 days ago
Irwin police pushing to install new surveillance cameras
Irwin, PA18 hours ago
Remains found in New Castle identified as Christopher Story
New Castle, PA1 day ago
Ambridge Police investigating after student reportedly assaults a teacher
Ambridge, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy