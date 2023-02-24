Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

WSU women get first win at Pauley Pavilion, top No. 17 UCLA

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=042zvR_0ky4higT00
1 of 10

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Bella Murekatete had 16 points and 10 rebounds, Tara Wallack made a key 3-pointer with 24.7 seconds left and Washington State beat No. 17 UCLA 62-55 on Thursday night for its first-ever win at Pauley Pavilion.

Washington State entered 0-34 against the Bruins in Los Angeles — with just 10 wins in 80 overall games. The Cougars (19-9, 9-8 Pac-12) need to win at USC on Saturday to post back-to-back winning seasons in Pac-12 play for the first time in program history.

Washington State used a 12-0 run in the third quarter to turn a four-point deficit into a 37-29 lead. Murekatete made two free throws with 1:21 left in the quarter to give the Cougars a nine-point lead before UCLA closed to 45-40 entering the fourth.

Wallack’s 3-ponter started a 6-0 run and UCLA was undone by closing on 2-of-12 shooting in the final five minutes.

Wallack finished with two 3-pointers and 15 points for Washington State, which matched last season’s record-setting win total. Charlisse Leger-Walker had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Murekatete recorded her 12th career double-double.

Washington State jumped out to a 13-4 lead as UCLA didn’t make its first field goal until Gabriela Jaquez got a friendly roll with 1:40 left in the first quarter. The Bruins missed their opening 13 shots of the game. UCLA’s six points were its fewest in any quarter this season.

UCLA scored 10 unanswered points during a 14-4 run to close the first half for a tie at 25-all.

Charisma Osborne led UCLA (21-8, 10-7) with 14 points and eight rebounds. Kiki Rice added 10 points.

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Tubelis’ 25 points power No. 8 Arizona past USC, 87-81
Los Angeles, CA6 hours ago
Portland Timbers face Los Angeles FC after shutout win
Portland, OR6 hours ago
Los Angeles takes on Sacramento on 4-game losing streak
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Washington State upsets No. 3 Utah in Pac-12 quarters
Pullman, WA11 hours ago
Washington State beats Washington 93-84 for 6th straight win
Seattle, WA7 hours ago
Pacific ousts Pepperdine 84-71 in first round of WCC tourney
Malibu, CA6 hours ago
Los Angeles plays St. Louis, looks to extend home win streak
Los Angeles, CA5 hours ago
Ducks take on the Canadiens in a non-conference matchup
Anaheim, CA5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy