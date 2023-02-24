Winter storm expected to intensify

A historic winter storm system is arriving in Kern County and is expected to intensify with heavy downpours and blizzard conditions in our local mountain communities.

The bulk of the storm will hit on Friday and Saturday. Blizzard conditions are expected in the mountains and flash flooding is possible in the valley floor.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the mountains of Kern County, warning of up to 2 feet of snow and blinding conditions that will make driving treacherous to near impossible, especially near the Grapevine and near Tehachapi.

