azdesertswarm.com

Devyn Netz shines in the circle and the batter’s box as No. 13 Arizona softball splits doubleheader vs No. 7 Arkansas By K Doss, 7 days ago

By K Doss, 7 days ago

It was the Devyn Netz show as No. 13 Arizona softball split a doubleheader with No. 7 Arkansas at Bogle Field in Fayetteville, Ark. Netz ...