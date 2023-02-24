Open in App
San Diego, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Ex-SDSU football player arrested on suspicion of child porn possession

By Domenick Candelieri,

7 days ago

SAN DIEGO — A former San Diego State University football player, connected to an investigation of a 2021 alleged gang rape off-campus, was arrested on suspicion of child pornography possession, police said.

Nowlin Ewaliko, 20, is in custody after turning himself in to authorities and was booked into San Diego County Jail on one felony charge of possession of child pornography, Lt. Adam Sharki with the San Diego Police Department stated in a news release Thursday.

The child pornography arrest, which occurred Thursday according to San Diego County Jail’s booking log, comes after multiple search warrants were unsealed related to sex assault allegations in the College Area made by the then 17-year-old woman against several SDSU football players.

During the ten search warrants, authorities recovered several terabytes of digital evidence, but no evidence of the separate alleged assault investigation was found in any of the accounts.

Matt Araiza, linked to MX team, now may get an opportunity in NFL: Tijuana coach

“Detectives discovered Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), commonly known as child pornography, in Nowlin’s possession. The case was then turned over to investigators from the San Diego Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC),” Sharki said.

Court documents obtained by FOX 5 shows SDPD Sex Crime Unit detectives discovered child porn on Ewaliko’s cell phone. Authorities found 38 videos depicting child sexual abuse involving a minor, as well as eight iCloud backups with child sexual abuse material.

In December 2022, former SDSU standout punter Matt Araiza as well as his former Aztec teammates, including Nowlin, were not charged in the alleged gang rape case .

Thursday evening, FOX 5 reached out to Ewaliko’s attorney Marc Carlos, who had no comment about the charge.

Ewaliko is now free on $200,000 bail.

FOX 5’s Phil Blauer contributed to this story.

