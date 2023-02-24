Open in App
The Associated Press

McFarlane scores 26, SE Louisiana beats Lamar 83-60

7 days ago

BEAUMONT, Texas (AP) — Roger McFarlane had 26 points in SE Louisiana’s 83-60 victory against Lamar on Thursday night.

McFarlane had 15 rebounds and five assists for the Lions (16-13, 10-6 Southland Conference). Brody Rowbury scored 13 points and added seven rebounds. Boogie Anderson finished 5 of 11 from the floor to finish with 12 points and Alec Woodard had 12 on 5-of-6 shooting.

Nate Calmese led the way for the Cardinals (9-20, 5-12) with 13 points. Cody Pennebaker added 10 points and two steals for Lamar. Chris Pryor also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

