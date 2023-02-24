Open in App
Denver, CO
See more from this location?
FOX31 Denver

Denver Public Schools to consider options for 15 low-enrollment schools

By Ashley Michels,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078DVR_0ky4dFi200

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools is addressing its ongoing issue of declining enrollment with a plan to evaluate each school with fewer than 215 students individually.

DPS said it has experienced a shrinking student population over the past several years and is projected to lose another 3,000 students over the next five years.

Is your Denver rental licensed? Here’s how to check

Last year, Denver’s school board voted down the superintendent’s recommendation to close 10 schools because of low enrollment. Thursday, the superintendent presented a revised plan and timeline to deal with the issue.

“Tonight’s presentation was a snapshot of enrollment focusing on schools that had the lowest enrollment under 215 students and also our plan to engage those communities, simply that,” Superintendent Dr. Alex Marrero said. “It was not a recommendation for unification or closure.”

Low-enrollment Denver schools under the microscope

The 15 schools in question include:

  • Denver Discovery
  • Math and Science Leadership Academy (MSLA)
  • Fairview Elementary
  • International Academy of Denver at Harrington
  • Columbian Elementary
  • Schmitt Elementary
  • Hallett Academy
  • Palmer Elementary
  • Kaiser Elementary
  • Whittier K-8
  • Colfax Elementary
  • Eagleton Elementary
  • Ashley Elementary
  • Beach Court Elementary
  • Cole Arts & Sciences Academy

Marrero and his team plan to meet with families and faculty at each school between March and August to decide the best course of action for the future. Options include closure, unification, phasing out incoming grades and other ideas yet to be determined.

Three of the 15 schools are considered to have critically low enrollment. According to Marrero, school choice data shows Denver Discovery may have only six sixth graders in the fall. MSLA and Fairview would each have seven kindergarteners. The district projects actual class numbers could be 15, 12 and 23, respectively.

“Clearly, we cannot function with those numbers, so what we will do is engage immediately with those communities to come up with solutions, and those solutions can be another unification effort, meaning that will be my recommendation, or it can be something more creative: no kindergarten, no sixth grade, and it’ll be a slower way of the school ultimately closing,” Marrero said.

School closures could be decided by April

The district will begin engaging with those three communities in March to determine next steps. If it is determined that those schools must close, DPS would spend April through August supporting school staff with relocation to a guaranteed position within the district and helping students and families transition to different schools.

Colorado 8th in US for how much paycheck it takes to pay the mortgage

The other 12 schools will go through a similar process of community engagement in the spring and summer to determine the best course of action for each campus. Marrero would then present his recommendations for the 2024-25 school year to the school board in September.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
New to Denver? Our top 10 tips from residents
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Does the overdose prevention center bill have a chance?
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Brighton students first in state to earn Patient Care Technician certification
Brighton, CO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Denver Housing Authority pushes back at DPS school closure plan
Denver, CO12 hours ago
Students get close-up view of planes at Centennial Airport
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Students plan walkout at East High School to demand change on gun violence
Denver, CO3 hours ago
Suspected swatting calls received by multiple school districts across the state
Aspen, CO1 day ago
Denver sees over 200 pothole reports in 3-day span
Denver, CO13 hours ago
Denver violent crime stalled at highest point
Denver, CO1 day ago
March is Women’s History Month in Colorado
Denver, CO1 day ago
Florida man arrested in 26-year-old Denver cold case
Denver, CO2 hours ago
Shooting prompts 3rd emergency alert for CU Boulder in a week
Boulder, CO2 days ago
How many hours are you losing sitting in Denver traffic?
Denver, CO1 day ago
City leaders break ground on new Montbello community
Denver, CO15 hours ago
East High students walk out of class in wake of classmate’s death
Denver, CO1 day ago
Denver Restaurant Week kicks off Friday
Denver, CO13 hours ago
It has snowed almost every Wednesday this year
Denver, CO23 hours ago
6 people accused of stealing $1.1 million in construction equipment
Denver, CO2 days ago
At CU Boulder, sports betting company aims pitch at students
Boulder, CO2 days ago
What is the normal temperature for Denver in March?
Denver, CO1 day ago
Federal Boulevard site of multiple hit-and-run crashes
Denver, CO11 hours ago
Lockdown accidentally triggered at Grandview High
Aurora, CO2 days ago
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Denver next week
Denver, CO1 day ago
How much snow could Denver see in March?
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver weather: More snow before a sunny, mild weekend
Denver, CO15 hours ago
Local ski shop gives Colorado trees a new life
Denver, CO2 days ago
Local theater chain permanently closes all locations
Arvada, CO1 day ago
It’s been a below-average February for Denver snow
Denver, CO2 days ago
Denver veteran survives suicide attempt, now helping others
Denver, CO11 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy