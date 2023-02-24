Open in App
Moosic, PA
Practicing for the upcoming roller derby season

By Madonna Mantione,

7 days ago

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby has announced their return for the first full season in three years.

Practice was held Thursday at the Roller Derby Factory on Birney Avenue in Moosic.

Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Derby is NEPA’s Premier Women’s Flat Track Roller Derby League.

It’s a non-profit corporation run by local women who say they’re on a mission to empower others.

Shoppers react to Commerce Blvd. repairs

“I’m super excited. We got a little bit of roller derby last year but it just wasn’t enough and it’s gonna be great getting back to training, practicing, working out, we’re looking for a fun time,” said Stephanie Engle of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Roller Radicals.

The initial home bout of 2023 is a double-header against Frederick Roller Derby on March 25 at 5:00 p.m.

