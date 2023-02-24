Open in App
Fort Myers, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Experts believe rise in catalytic converter thefts is due to value & scarcity of metals

By Geoff Harris,

7 days ago
LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise across Southwest Florida. Extremely valuable to any car, a catalytic converter is an emissions control device that basically helps burn off any excess fuel that’s in the vehicle by storing oxygen and releasing it. Cars in the United States started adding them in 1975. But over the past several years, they have been a massive target for thieves.

“We’re probably seeing a couple a month,” said Billy Marino, an Automotive Technician at Terry Wynter Auto Service Center in Fort Myers.

Having worked in the automotive industry for several years, Marino wasn’t at all surprised when we told him thefts have been on the rise. For starters, stealing one doesn’t take much time at all. In certain cases, it could be as fast as 60 seconds.

“It doesn’t take much for them to get underneath the car. I mean, they’re just trying to go as fast as possible,” Marino said.

Most thieves use a hand saw to cut the converters off. Targeting larger and higher vehicles because they’re easier to climb under.

“Some vehicles like vans and pickup trucks are more susceptible because they’re that much easier to get under,” Marino said.

Unfortunately, if your catalytic converter is stolen, the price tag to get it replaced is pretty costly.

“Most start around $1,000, which is an entry-level price for most vehicles and they go up from there,” said Marino.

Primarily sold to scrap yards and recyclers for around $300-$1500, these catalytic converters are actually much more valuable than most would think.

“The reason that they’re so valuable is that they contain metals from the platinum group,” said Dr. Tom Missimer, the Executive-in-Residence and also a Professor in FGCU’s School of Engineering.

Each catalytic converter has these metals in them and each carries a different value.

“Platinum today is about $32 per gram or over $1,000 per ounce. Rhodium, on the other hand, is about $12,800 per ounce and then palladium is a little less valuable at $1,260 per ounce,” Dr. Missimer said.

To extract these metals is an extremely difficult process. This is likely why many thieves just saw them off and then sell them to the first buyer.

“Essentially, you would need a chemist and some type of laboratory facility to really do a really good job of extracting the metals,” Dr. Missimer said.

Due to some geopolitical issues in Africa and other parts of the world, platinum metals are becoming more difficult to come by. For this reason, Dr. Missimer said catalytic converter thefts aren’t going to die down anytime soon.

“They will continue to increase in value with time,” he said.

