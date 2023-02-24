Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball playoff highlights and scores (2-23-23)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball games from February 23rd, 2023:
I OWA
BOYS
Bishop Heelan 61, Carroll 51
MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Sioux Center 52
GIRLS
Newell-Fonda 76, AGWSR 39
Woodbine 59, Westwood 42
Pocahontas Area 50, Underwood 45
Remsen St. Mary’s 51- Exira-EHK 43
NEBRASKA
BOYS
Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells-Dodge 56
Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39
Pierce 46, O’Neill 40
Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48
Winnebago 57, Wayne 48
