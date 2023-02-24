Open in App
Sioux City, IA
Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball playoff highlights and scores (2-23-23)

By Anthony Mitchell,

7 days ago

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights and scores from our Siouxland high school boys and girls basketball games from February 23rd, 2023:

I OWA

BOYS

Bishop Heelan 61, Carroll 51

MOC-Floyd Valley 66, Sioux Center 52

GIRLS

Newell-Fonda 76, AGWSR 39

Woodbine 59, Westwood 42

Pocahontas Area 50, Underwood 45

Remsen St. Mary’s 51- Exira-EHK 43

NEBRASKA

BOYS

Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells-Dodge 56

Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Pierce 46, O’Neill 40

Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48

Winnebago 57, Wayne 48

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

