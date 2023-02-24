Open in App
Portland, OR
KOIN 6 News

Portland Timbers season opener postponed due to winter storm

By Matt Rawlings,

7 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — The Portland Timbers will have to wait a couple more days to begin their 2023 campaign.

Due to the severe winter storm in Portland, the Timbers season opener at Providence Park, which was scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed. The game against Sporting Kansas City will now kick off Monday, Feb. 27 at 7 p.m.

Suspected hypothermia death during winter storm: Medical Examiner

The club says the game was postponed “out of an abundance of caution.” Tickets originally bought for Saturday will be honored for Monday’s match.

All Timbers matches will be streamed live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

