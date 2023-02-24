Open in App
West Warwick, RI
WPRI 12 News

Bracket busters North Providence, Juanita Sanchez punch ticket to D3 final

By Morey Hershgordon,

7 days ago

JOHNSTON (WPRI) – No. 10 Juanita Sanchez jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and held on for a 56-54 win over No. 3 West Warwick. The Cavaliers will face No. 5 North Providence, who upset top-seeded North Smithfield, in the D-III title game at 3:30 p.m. Sunday, at Rhode Island College.

Highlights from both games are in the video above.

