Mastodons swept in men’s, women’s doubleheader at Milwaukee

By Josh Ayen,

7 days ago

MILWAUKEE (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne’s 2-game road trip in the Badger state started on a sour note as both the men’s and women’s teams dropped contests at Milwaukee on Thursday.

In the women’s matchup, Purdue Fort Wayne shot just 24.1% as a team in a 64-34 loss against Milwaukee. Shayla Sellers and Audra Emmerson tied for the team lead in points with eight apiece.

With the loss, Purdue Fort Wayne will finish outside of the top five in the Horizon League standings. However, the Mastodons will host a first-round matchup next Tuesday at a time to be determined.

In the men’s game, Purdue Fort Wayne fell short in a 96-94 battle with the Panthers. Jarred Godfrey’s potential game-winning 3-pointer clanked off the iron at the buzzer, sealing the loss on Thursday.

Purdue Fort Wayne now sits in ninth place in the men’s basketball standings with one game to go.

Both the Mastodons men’s and women’s teams wrap up regular season play at Green Bay on Saturday.

