USA TODAY Sports Media Group

D'Angelo Russell has sprained ankle, will not return vs. Warriors

By Robert Marvi,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kt7Ry_0ky4W96M00

Just when it looked like the dark rain cloud hovering over the Los Angeles Lakers was starting to evaporate, they suffered yet another injury.

They took the court against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in the first game after the long All-Star break for both teams. Los Angeles got off to a very solid start, as it opened up a double-digit lead.

The burgeoning chemistry between new point guard D’Angelo Russell and his teammates looked promising, especially in the pick-and-roll department, and he helped the Lakers’ fast break look very potent.

Unfortunately, Russell suffered a sprained ankle and will be out for the rest of the game.

If he has to miss any real time, it will be a significant blow to the Lakers’ playoff hopes. They began the night with a 27-32 record, which puts them two games behind the 10th-place Oklahoma City Thunder and 3.5 games behind the sixth-place Dallas Mavericks.

