Open in App
Little Rock, AR
See more from this location?
KARK 4 News

Working 4 You: Little Rock 18-year-old charged in four different killings, expert questions what would lead teen to violence

By Mitch McCoy,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W8jTD_0ky4USc600

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From school fights to an accused killer, someone barely an adult is facing charges in four separate murders.

Court records reveal Freddrick Jackson, who turned 18 seven months ago, is charged with four counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

Little Rock police bodycams capture how well officers know Jackson.

“Mr. Jackson, glad to see you, you alright? Do you need medical attention,” an officer can be heard after a brief chase.

Officers assigned to the city’s Street Crimes Unit know his street name too.

“I knew it was Fredo,” one officer said.

The officers know Jackson for all the wrong reasons.

“Take me to county,” Jackson tells an officer, as they walk into an interview room.

A mother’s heart broken

Sheri Goff knows Jackson too because he’s accused of killing her son 26-year-old Dolan Goff, last April.

“There was a confrontation, he pulled over to help and they started shooting at him for no reason,” Sheri said. “He never even got out of his truck.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pn0q9_0ky4USc600

Dolan left their family’s trophy shop when Sheri said her son, who had a heart to help others, witnessed an argument on Springer Boulevard and stopped to help.

‘He would’ve been a good father.’ Family mourns Little Rock man murdered while breaking up fight

Seconds later, Little Rock detectives allege Jackson opened fire, shooting Dolan.

Sheri said her soon-to-be daughter-in-law frantically called her.

“She told me, he had been shot,” Sheri recalled.

Fighting to survive, Dolan needed surgery but his heart of gold kept beating for his mom.

“He couldn’t talk, he was awake,” she said. “He just raised his hand up and did a little half-heart,” Sheri said.

Victim dies after Thursday night Little Rock shooting on Springer Blvd

Sheri then helped her son complete the heart.

“That’s all we could do,” she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kVPb0_0ky4USc600

Dolan died days later.

An arrest that opens questions

Detectives then received an arrest warrant for Jackson, who was 17 at the time.

Last February, two months before Dolan died, Little Rock declared violent crime a public health emergency.

“One of the individuals that’s causing a lot of the crime, one of the most violent people in our city, is 17-years-old,” Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., told the City Board in February.

Little Rock Board, Mayor declare gun violence public health emergency

Police sources said Mayor Scott was referring to Jackson, who was not in police custody, even though Jackson plead guilty to drug possession the month prior.

A sentencing order reveals a judge released Jackson from jail and gave him five years probation. Four months later, Dolan would be shot and killed and Jackson would be back in jail.

“They shouldn’t have been out to even do this, causing havoc in the city,” Sheri said.

Pastor pleas for community unity as LR mayor pleas for state of emergency

While in jail, three additional arrest warrants were issued for Jackson — all for murder. Some shootings dated back to 2020 when he was just 15-years-old.

What went wrong?

Dr. Fitz Hill, with the Derek Olivier Research Institute for the Prevention of Gun Violence , never met Jackson, but believes there is a consistent pattern between poverty and broken homes.

“That young man was not born a murderer,” Hill said.

Jackson’s mom was shot and killed in 2020, according to an obituary. Police said she was pregnant at the time of the shooting.

Mentorship program targets at-risk youth, showing them a path to a brighter future

The year before that, a Little Rock police officer shot and killed his uncle Bradley Blackshire.

“Society asks what’s wrong with the child but the appropriate question would be what happened to the child,” Hill said.

Police records, obtained through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, show Little Rock police were called about Jackson seven different times between 2015 and 2018. Records detail times where Jackson allegedly threatened to punch an assistant principal at age 11 to fights at age 14 that left a student with a swollen eye.

Victory Over Violence: The names and faces behind Little Rock’s homicide numbers

Officers noted Jackson has been cited numerous times on charges ranging from disorderly conduct, third-degree battery and theft by receiving. In some cases, his parents were called and other times he was suspended from school, something Hill disagrees with.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCpXJ_0ky4USc600

“Why send a kid a home? This is unlike the 50s or 40s when you’re going home working on the farm, or you’re with your father. Who are you sending them too? That’s the question,” Hill said.

Instead of suspending Jackson, or any student, Hill, who’s also on the Arkansas Board of Education, believes the child should be sent to an entire team to help fix the problem. He compares it to a cancer patient going to a hospital that specializes in cancer treatment.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Central Arkansas aims to keep students on track through mentoring work

“You don’t grow up killing people at 15 unless you’ve been traumatized from zero to 10,” he said.

The outcome of Jackson’s earlier cases are unknown because they went through juvenile court, essentially, making it all a secret from the public.

Dolan’s mother believes you learn from what you see.

“I was like no wonder, no wonder,” Sheri said.

Victory Over Violence: Mothers call for end of Little Rock violence that claimed their sons

She questions if the 18-year-old could ever change but her justice is Jackson never walking free again.

“It hurts my heart that he had to go through that but what he went through and now he’s wanting to hurt other people, no I don’t feel bad for him,” she said.

Jackson remains in-custody awaiting a doctor’s decision on whether he’s mentally fit to stand trial.

Another man has also been charged in Goff’s murder.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Little Rock, AR newsLocal Little Rock, AR
'Several fights' at a high school in Little Rock leads to 13 arrests; 1 for inciting riot
Little Rock, AR21 hours ago
LRSD officials: Multiple fights between students at Hall STEAM Magnet High School leads to lockdown
Little Rock, AR21 hours ago
Little Rock Police: Student accused of assaulting Southwest High School teacher
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas police arrest 13 after 'riot' erupts at high school
Little Rock, AR16 hours ago
Jayvian Bright-Gillam shot and killed at Hot Springs in Arkansas
Hot Springs, AR23 hours ago
13 arrested after 'large fight' at Arkansas school
Little Rock, AR21 hours ago
Little Rock police searching for subject involved in theft
Little Rock, AR1 day ago
Mayflower police make arrest in deadly January I-40 shooting
Mayflower, AR1 day ago
Garland County Sheriff's Office find two bodies in home
Hot Springs, AR21 hours ago
Searcy Police Chief says he wants more officers to deal with surge in violence
Searcy, AR2 days ago
One dead after being shot in Hot Springs
Hot Springs, AR1 day ago
1 stabbed to death on Sunday, victim identified
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
One teen stabbed, one jailed after incident at off-road park in Alexander
Alexander, AR3 days ago
Little Rock police urging people to be cautious of phone scam
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
72-year-old Sherwood woman turns herself in for deadly hit and run
Sherwood, AR4 days ago
Bryant police searching for suspects who stole from a home improvement store
Bryant, AR1 day ago
North Little Rock police investigating fatal Sunday afternoon stabbing
North Little Rock, AR4 days ago
LRPD: Man found dead in vehicle at Love’s truck stop near Otter Creek
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Elderly Sherwood woman determined to be driver in Sept. '22 hit-and-run police say
Sherwood, AR4 days ago
Dead bats found on North Little Rock High School campus following bad situation
North Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Police investigating after body found in parking lot of truck stop near Little Rock outlet
Little Rock, AR4 days ago
Conway Police see success partnering with social workers for mental health 911 calls
Conway, AR2 days ago
Little Rock Marathon causing roads to close ahead of race weekend
Little Rock, AR5 hours ago
House passes bill adding oversight to law enforcement training, named after fallen Jonesboro officer
Little Rock, AR3 days ago
Pine Bluff residents react to third homicide of the year
Pine Bluff, AR6 days ago
Pine Bluff man wins record $5.74M in Lucky for Life lottery, 3rd largest in state history
Pine Bluff, AR23 hours ago
Class action lawsuit filed against Summit Utilities alleges price gouging
Little Rock, AR21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy