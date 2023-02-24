Working 4 You: Little Rock 18-year-old charged in four different killings, expert questions what would lead teen to violence
By Mitch McCoy,
7 days ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – From school fights to an accused killer, someone barely an adult is facing charges in four separate murders.
Court records reveal Freddrick Jackson, who turned 18 seven months ago, is charged with four counts of capital murder, two counts of first-degree battery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.
Little Rock police bodycams capture how well officers know Jackson.
“Mr. Jackson, glad to see you, you alright? Do you need medical attention,” an officer can be heard after a brief chase.
Officers assigned to the city’s Street Crimes Unit know his street name too.
“I knew it was Fredo,” one officer said.
The officers know Jackson for all the wrong reasons.
“Take me to county,” Jackson tells an officer, as they walk into an interview room.
A mother’s heart broken
Sheri Goff knows Jackson too because he’s accused of killing her son 26-year-old Dolan Goff, last April.
“There was a confrontation, he pulled over to help and they started shooting at him for no reason,” Sheri said. “He never even got out of his truck.”
Dolan left their family’s trophy shop when Sheri said her son, who had a heart to help others, witnessed an argument on Springer Boulevard and stopped to help.
The year before that, a Little Rock police officer shot and killed his uncle Bradley Blackshire.
“Society asks what’s wrong with the child but the appropriate question would be what happened to the child,” Hill said.
Police records, obtained through the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, show Little Rock police were called about Jackson seven different times between 2015 and 2018. Records detail times where Jackson allegedly threatened to punch an assistant principal at age 11 to fights at age 14 that left a student with a swollen eye.
Officers noted Jackson has been cited numerous times on charges ranging from disorderly conduct, third-degree battery and theft by receiving. In some cases, his parents were called and other times he was suspended from school, something Hill disagrees with.
“Why send a kid a home? This is unlike the 50s or 40s when you’re going home working on the farm, or you’re with your father. Who are you sending them too? That’s the question,” Hill said.
Instead of suspending Jackson, or any student, Hill, who’s also on the Arkansas Board of Education, believes the child should be sent to an entire team to help fix the problem. He compares it to a cancer patient going to a hospital that specializes in cancer treatment.
Comments / 0