Alabama softball teams travel to Tuscaloosa to compete in annual Gena Frith Classic

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — 52 softball teams from all over Alabama are in Tuscaloosa to compete in a 3-day tournament to raise money for the DCH Foundation Breast Cancer fund.

The tournament got underway Thursday afternoon at Bowers Park. The competition is called “Gena Frith Classic” to honor a Hillcrest school employee who is battling breast cancer.

Haley Hollyhand, a player on the Hillcrest High School softball team, is one of the many athletes competing in the tournament.

“Obviously we love playing softball, that’s why we do this but being able to raise money for something bigger than ourselves and knowing that we are helping others — it just makes you feel so good about yourself,” Hollyhand said.

Cara Larimore is also a member of the Hillcrest team and says she feels honored to compete in the tournament to raise money for breast cancer.

“This is my second year playing at Hillcrest and playing this tournament,” Larimore said. “I didn’t think much about it and now being with my closest friends and knowing what all this money is going for and we have a whole community who supports us and loves us.”

Stan Adams from Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports says he expects a nearly $400,000 economic impact from the tournament, with the number of people staying at hotels and spending money at restaurants.

“It is huge for us and kind of kicks off our softball baseball season out at Bowers Park and it’s our first big tournament of the year,” Adams said. “Every year we look forward to this and it helps out the economy with people staying in hotels and staying in restaurants so it’s a big boost that kicks off our spring.”

The 3-day tournament ends on Saturday.

