Open in App
Denton, TX
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Denton Record-Chronicle

Abbott calls for public school vouchers, but Denton ISD officials and a local legislator aren’t so sure

By Lucinda,

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XcK8E_0ky4Qe7600
Gov. Greg Abbott has listed education savings accounts as one of the seven items Texas lawmakers can vote on before March 10. Michael Gonzalez/For The Texas Tribune

In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Greg Abbott promoted education savings accounts as part of his vision for public school reform. He counted school choice as one of seven emergency items that lawmakers can vote on immediately.

Popularly known as vouchers, education savings accounts would allow parents to use state tax funds to pay for educational expenses such as home schooling or private school tuition. The idea isn’t new, and in years past, Texas Democrats and rural Republican representatives have resisted using public school budgets to subsidize education that happens outside of public schools.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G1Aoo_0ky4Qe7600
Buy Now Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson  DRC file photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ud926_0ky4Qe7600
Buy Now Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson, left, moderated a discussion with Texas legislators-elect Kronda Thimesch, District 65, and Richard Hayes, District 57, in December. The event was presented by the Denton ISD Council of PTAs, public education advocacy group Raise Your Hand Texas and the Denton Chamber of Commerce. Lucinda Breeding-Gonzales/DRC file photo
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
‘Then at least suspend the rule’: Wylie ISD parents file grievances citing discriminatory dress code policy surrounding facial hair
Wylie, TX4 days ago
Controversy erupts as University of Texas System temporarily suspends new diversity, equity, and inclusion policies
College Station, TX4 days ago
10-year-old Forney student claims teacher taped him to chair, school police investigating
Forney, TX5 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Crowley middle school teacher charged with having an improper relationship with a student
Crowley, TX3 days ago
Arlington restaurant shooting lands two men in prison for 10 years each
Arlington, TX1 day ago
Recent Arrests in Colleyville
Colleyville, TX2 days ago
The Babe’s chicken family expands with Sweetie Pies Ribeyes in North Richland Hills
North Richland Hills, TX1 day ago
Gunfire from short term rental strikes a Plano home, neighbors demand city do something
Plano, TX2 days ago
Forney police seeking public's assistance identifying persons of interest in convenience store shooting investigation
Forney, TX1 day ago
City of Fort Worth hosting Warrant Forgiveness event
Fort Worth, TX5 days ago
Grand jury 'no bills' Dallas detective accused of misconduct
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Dallas Police Department investigating homicide on Lipscomb Way
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Local Chick-fil-A closing temporarily
Flower Mound, TX2 days ago
Women quarrel in a Fort Worth parking lot, one is shot
Fort Worth, TX1 day ago
Flower Mound bank robbery suspect now charged with a second bank heist in Denton
Denton, TX2 days ago
Two Hot-Heads Jump Out Of Car And Fight In A Busy Arlington, Texas Intersection
Arlington, TX8 days ago
Southlake Carroll Graduate Makes Her DSO Debut
Southlake, TX7 days ago
Street in McKinney to be partially closed off until early May
Mckinney, TX4 days ago
Popular Discount Retailer to Shut Down 7 Fort Worth Stores. All Items On Sale Now
Fort Worth, TX3 days ago
Mother, child shot at Lewisville apartment complex
Lewisville, TX1 day ago
Mesquite man arrested for setting fatal fire, threatening girlfriend: 'I told you I was coming back for you'
Mesquite, TX1 day ago
Hutchins BBQ is a Righteous Dude
Mckinney, TX2 days ago
North Texas man indicted for 2021 fatal boat crash
Little Elm, TX3 days ago
75-year-old woman killed in crash after falling over I-20/Hwy. 360 connector bridge, police say
Arlington, TX20 hours ago
PHOTOS: East Texas crews fight two fires in same area, on same night
Gun Barrel City, TX4 days ago
This Is The Best 'Hole-In-The-Wall' Burger Joint In Texas
Dallas, TX5 days ago
Man in critical condition after shooting at Forney gas station
Forney, TX5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy