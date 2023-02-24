Abbott calls for public school vouchers, but Denton ISD officials and a local legislator aren’t so sure

Gov. Greg Abbott has listed education savings accounts as one of the seven items Texas lawmakers can vote on before March 10. Michael Gonzalez/For The Texas Tribune

In his State of the State address last week, Gov. Greg Abbott promoted education savings accounts as part of his vision for public school reform. He counted school choice as one of seven emergency items that lawmakers can vote on immediately.

Popularly known as vouchers, education savings accounts would allow parents to use state tax funds to pay for educational expenses such as home schooling or private school tuition. The idea isn’t new, and in years past, Texas Democrats and rural Republican representatives have resisted using public school budgets to subsidize education that happens outside of public schools.

Buy Now Denton ISD Superintendent Jamie Wilson DRC file photo