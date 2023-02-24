Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

Caleb Williams reveals the 1 NFL team he would prefer to be drafted by

By Darryn Albert,

7 days ago
Nov 11, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) watches game action against the Colorado Buffaloes during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Though he still has over a year before he becomes NFL Draft-eligible, Caleb Williams is already shooting his shot with one particular team.

Speaking this week with PEOPLE , the USC star Williams revealed the one NFL team that he would ideally like to get drafted by — the Miami Dolphins.

“I like to be around younger coaches,” said Williams, alluding to 39-year-old Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel. “I’d probably go to the Dolphins. I also would be able to play with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki. The defense isn’t bad [either]. That’s probably my number one spot.

“I also like the colors,” Williams added about the Dolphins. “The colors are pretty cool and the weather’s good.”

The 21-year-old Williams, who won the Heisman last season and was also AP College Football Player of the Year, is in the running to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft. That means the Dolphins, who went 9-8 in 2022, would probably have to be pretty bad next season to have a shot at him. There is also the possibility though that Williams returns to USC for his senior season in 2024 and punts his NFL career to 2025.

Miami already has 24-year-old Tua Tagovailoa, the NFL’s passer rating leader in 2022, as their starting QB. But Tagovailoa has been battling some big-time injury uncertainty recently , and the Dolphins have a team option on him for 2024. Williams, one of the best QB prospects in years and a guy whose personality would be a natural fit in South Beach , clearly would love to join McDaniel’s team if given the opportunity.

The post Caleb Williams reveals the 1 NFL team he would prefer to be drafted by appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

