Federal judge refuses to unseal details of Trump's privilege fight over Jan. 6 inquiry

A federal judge denied a request by two media outlets to gain access to the details of former President Donald Trump's privilege claims in a trial related to efforts to overturn the election results prior to Jan. 6 .

Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court in Washington justified her decision by arguing that rules protecting grand jury secrecy forbade her from releasing the information being deliberated upon behind closed doors. Politico and the New York Times had both filed requests to access the information, citing the historic nature of the content.

Alex Brandon/AP Former President Donald Trump listens as he is introduced to speak at the South Carolina Statehouse, Jan. 28, 2023, in Columbia, South Carolina.



“Accordingly, [the grand jury secrecy rule] does not permit such disclosure, at least for now and perhaps forever, and so petitioners’ applications are denied,” Howell wrote in a 32-page opinion seen by Politico .

“The continued secrecy of certain details about that investigation is required for the sake of grand jury witnesses and the government’s investigation,” she added.

Both outlets are openly considering appealing the decision.

“POLITICO is committed to the principle that a government of, for and by the people is transparent with the people on such an important matter,” Politico company spokesman Brad Dayspring said. “We are reviewing the decision and evaluating next steps.”

“We are disappointed in the ruling. We will make a decision about whether to pursue further legal steps once we’ve had time to process the opinion that sets forth the rationale for the decision,” New York Times spokeswoman Danielle Rhoades Ha said.

The closed-door deliberations have seen aides to former Vice President Mike Pence come in to testify, along with former White House counsel Pat Cipollone and his deputy Pat Philbin.