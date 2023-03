The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has launched an online train derailment dashboard for concerned residents following the train derailment in East Palestine.

The website has information about air and water testing, health assessments and other resources.

“As clean-up efforts continue, our agency wants to make sure residents had an easily accessible online resource containing accurate and relevant information to refer to if they have questions,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Our priority continues to be ensuring that every concerned resident has the information and resources they need to make important health and safety decisions for their families.”

