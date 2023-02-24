Boys Basketball: Caldwell Triumphs Over Science Park, 52-36, in Sectional Semis

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- The top-seeded Caldwell boys basketball team pulled away in the third quarter on its way to a 52-36 victory over Science Park in the quarterfinal round of the Section 2, Group 2 tournament on Thursday night.

Guards Ray Zamloot and Rocco Checchetto each scored 14 points for the Chiefs (21-5), who outscored Science Park, 14-3, in the third quarter to open a 40-24 lead.

Lorenzo Sozio contributed 11 points for Caldwell. Jaden Hargrove led Science Park (14-13) with 12 points.

Caldwell will host Newark Collegiate, the fourth seed, in the sectional semifinals on Saturday. Collegiate was a 57-56 winner over McNair Academic in the quarterfinals on Thursday.



