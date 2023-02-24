Open in App
Brown County, WI
NBC 26 WGBA Green Bay

Family safe after Brown County home fire

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28UJj1_0ky4N7W500

No one was hurt after a Thursday night home fire in Brown County.

Fire crews received the call between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to the 5900 block of Pleasant View Road, southeast of De Pere, according to Morrison Fire Chief Jeff Pischke.

The family, including children, were able to safely get out of the home.

The chimney fire spread, but fire crews were able to save the home, Pischke said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Pischke said.

