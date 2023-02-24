Open in App
Sharpsburg, PA
Tribune-Review

Sharpsburg hires local grad as its latest police officer, considers raising parking fines

By Michael DiVittorio,

7 days ago
Sharpsburg officials welcomed a new full-time patrolman to the borough police force.

Council unanimously voted to hire Zachary Smith, 25, of Lawrenceville, Pittsburgh on Feb. 23.

“My entire life I’ve been helping people,” he said after the vote. “That’s just my goal, to continue to do that as a police officer. I saw the application (for Sharpsburg Police). It’s a local town. I grew up in the area of Fox Chapel, and I knew the chief. He’s a very good guy. I thought working for him would be a good idea. I’m very excited to have the opportunity to become an officer of Sharpsburg full time.”

Council Vice President Karen Pastor said she was pleased with Smith’s hiring, and noted he had outstanding scores on the oral and written exams.

Smith had been sworn by Mayor Brittany Reno as a part-time officer Feb. 10. He is expected to start his new role March 7.

Police Chief Thomas Stelitano said Smith was selected out of two candidates.

Stelitano said Smith has “no bad habits” and is a man of character. He also sees Smith’s connection to the area.

“He’s been here for about a week-and-a-half part-time learning our system (and) the streets,” Stelitano said. “So far so good. He’s familiar with the surroundings. He’s familiar with the area (and) the school district.”

Smith grew up in Indiana Township and graduated from Fox Chapel Area High School in 2015.

Smith’s hiring brings the Sharpsburg police force to seven full-timers and no part-timers. His starting salary as a full-time officer is about $55,700.

In other matters

• Council is considering raising the parking fine of expired meters from $5 to $10.

Councilman Peter Adams said the low fine was “not a sufficient deterrent” for people parking for hours and not feeding the meters.

Borough officials talked about how hiking the fine may impact the business district, and ultimately decided to table the matter for further discussion at the March 9 workshop meeting.

• Council accepted the resignation of Jeff Murray from the Civil Service Commission and appointed Lou Costanzo to replace him.

• Street sweeping will resume April 1.

Public works director Joel Carmody recommended residents adhere to the signage on various streets for days and times of street sweeping to help crews clean the roads and avoid a ticket.

