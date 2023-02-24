Open in App
Urbana, IL
Urbana man arrested for setting jail lobby fire

By Scarlett O'Hara,

7 days ago

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – An Urbana man ended up behind bars after officials say he started a fire in the jail lobby.

Jail records show 44-year-old Gabriel Lee has been charged with aggravated arson.

Champaign County Sheriff Dustin Heuerman says the suspect walked into the lobby around 1:30 a.m. and poured an unknown flammable liquid onto the carpet, then set it on fire.

Heuerman says correctional officers immediately responded and extinguished the flames. Deputies then took Lee into custody.

Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter

Heuerman says Lee is known to suffer from mental health issues and admitted to taking methamphetamine. He says Lee caused a similar incident in December when he set his hat on fire in the jail lobby.

The Champaign County States Attorney’s office declined our request for an interview.

