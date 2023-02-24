Someone San Diego Should Know: Edna Nerona

“My name is Edna Nerona and I am a Filipina. That means at any party I am expected to bring the lumpia ,” the professional comedian said. “Growing up, my dad wanted me to be a Filipina version of Connie Chung. I wanted to be Princess Leia.”

Although Nerona elicits laughs from the audience, her life story shows the serious effects on mental health that pressure and bullying can have on a vulnerable young girl.

Born in 1968, Nerona, her parents and two younger sisters came to San Diego in 1974. Her mother was a nurse, and her father was in the Navy.

Her parents, first-generation immigrants, wanted their oldest daughter to become a recognized leader in their cultural community. They made it clear to her from an early age they expected her to be like Connie Chung, a widely-admired national broadcaster.

The family watched Chung’s broadcasts most evenings. “I didn’t know what to make of it while in elementary school,” Nerona said. “To me at the time watching Connie Chung was background noise.”

As time went on she felt increasing pressure. “They started to groom me. My parents emphasized pronunciation and grammar and imposed that on me,” Nerona said. “They expected perfection in everything and that I be a leading example for my sisters, extended family and Filipino community.”

However, her life changed in eighth grade when one day she was surrounded by a group of girls who she thought were friends. One of them beat her while the other girls cheered. A school security guard found her on the ground. She had a black eye and was bleeding from her mouth and nose.

Although she wanted to explain what happened, she was never given a chance. She and the attacker were suspended without a hearing.

No one consoled her or even asked about it.

“My parents never spoke with me about it,” she said. “In my mind, that meant they were disappointed and ashamed their Connie Chung and Filipino community leader was suspended and a failure.

“I felt humiliated.

“I had no one to talk to and no one to lean on.”

Nerona had suicidal thoughts. “I repeatedly thought about how I would do it. But I grew up in a strict Catholic household which influenced me because I ultimately had to answer to God.

“I spent a lot of time alone crying,” she said. “I became more reserved and went into a shell, sat in the back of classrooms and never raised my hand to speak.

“I could not take criticism.”

She carried her mental health burdens and isolation through high school, college and the beginning of a career in graphic design.

“Conflicts with Connie Chung and perfection were making me ill and depressed,” she said. “I didn’t know how to deal with everyday negative interactions.

“Therapy finally allowed me to talk with someone and gave me relief.”

Beginning at age 33, her therapy continued for a decade.

The therapist encouraged her to take action to emerge from her shell. So, she joined Toastmasters where she learned public speaking. She did well and she won competitive speech awards in various categories.

One of those awards was for humorous speech.

That inspired her and, in 2016, she became a professional comedian. She has since performed at numerous venues including The Comedy Store, National Comedy Theatre and International Comedy Show.

Today, Nerona, 55, lives in Escondido with her husband, Jeff, and is clearly out of her shell. In addition to comedy, she speaks to groups about the value of mental health therapy, particularly for children, and the risks of ignoring trauma.

Suicide is the second leading cause of death for children ages 12-18.

A tragic example occurred on Feb. 3, 2023, when Adriana Kuch, 14, took her own life two days after she was attacked at school by a group of girls. Reports said she felt humiliated.

Although as a comedian Nerona will joke about her life, she knows from experience mental health is not a joke.

About this series

Jan Goldsmith is an Emeritus member of the U-T’s Community Advisory Board. He is an attorney and former law partner, judge, state legislator, San Diego city attorney and Poway mayor.

Someone San Diego Should Know is a column written by members of the U-T's Community Advisory Board about local people who are interesting and noteworthy because of their experiences, achievements, creativity or credentials.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .