Open in App
Arroyo Grande, CA
See more from this location?
KSBY News

Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally striking an officer with a vehicle

By KSBY Staff,

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dFbsa_0ky4KW4i00

An Arroyo Grande police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Police say at 5:46 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the 1400 block of E. Grand Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman and attempted to detain them to investigate the incident.

The woman, identified as 43-year-old Laura Lee Millar of Santa Maria, attempted to flee and got in her vehicle.

Police say Millar intentionally struck an officer with her vehicle and left the scene.

Millar was later found by CHP officers in Buellton and arrested.

She is charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The officer who was struck was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5121.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Santa Maria, CA newsLocal Santa Maria, CA
Various drugs including fentanyl found during traffic stop, sheriff says
Nipomo, CA6 days ago
UPDATE: 3-year-old located, deputies end search for mother
Arroyo Grande, CA7 days ago
Man killed in single-vehicle crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Man accused of killing SLO couple in crash released with ankle monitor
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Defendant in SLO vehicular manslaughter case to be released from custody
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Driver who allegedly hit and killed SLO couple is charged with manslaughter
San Luis Obispo, CA3 days ago
Suspect Search in Fatal Road Rage Incident Near Lopez Lake
Arroyo Grande, CA3 days ago
Suspect in custody in fatal SLO County shooting — nearly 4 months later
Arroyo Grande, CA3 days ago
Extrication required in single-vehicle crash in San Luis Obispo
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Fatal Car Crash in Atascadero 02.28.2023
Atascadero, CA2 days ago
It was called a road rage death on the Central Coast, but now detectives say the truth is different
Arroyo Grande, CA3 days ago
Hearst Castle on lockdown after police chase
San Simeon, CA4 days ago
Police searching for Arroyo Grande bank robbery suspect
Arroyo Grande, CA5 days ago
Paso Robles winery never had license to sell alcohol
Paso Robles, CA15 hours ago
Man allegedly barricaded himself at Hearst Castle after stealing truck: ‘He went on a rampage’
Cambria, CA3 days ago
Tours to resume at Hearst Castle following pursuit, lockdown
Cambria, CA3 days ago
City of Arroyo Grande considering safe overnight parking program
Arroyo Grande, CA2 days ago
Second alarm fire reported in Oceano
Oceano, CA3 days ago
Officers looking to identify suspects in attempted safe theft from Lompoc store
Lompoc, CA8 days ago
4 stranded on car roof, drove through flooded road closure sign in Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA4 days ago
Citations handed out as drivers ignore road closure signs to see snow
Santa Maria, CA3 days ago
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Feb. 13-19
Paso Robles, CA6 days ago
Paso Robles parking changes now in effect
Paso Robles, CA1 day ago
Riverbed Rescue 02.27.2023
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy