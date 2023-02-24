Woman arrested after allegedly intentionally striking an officer with a vehicle

An Arroyo Grande police officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle Thursday evening.

Police say at 5:46 p.m., officers were called to a domestic disturbance at the 1400 block of E. Grand Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman and attempted to detain them to investigate the incident.

The woman, identified as 43-year-old Laura Lee Millar of Santa Maria, attempted to flee and got in her vehicle.

Police say Millar intentionally struck an officer with her vehicle and left the scene.

Millar was later found by CHP officers in Buellton and arrested.

She is charged with Felony Assault with a Deadly Weapon on a Peace Officer and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

The officer who was struck was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information can contact the Arroyo Grande Police Department at 805-473-5121.

