Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell ruled out with ankle injury

By Vincent Frank,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34IZT4_0ky4JnAO00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UZbFR_0ky4JnAO00

Appearing in just his fourth game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after being re-acquired by the team earlier this month , D’Angelo Russell might find himself sidelined for some time.

The guard suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Los Angeles’ game against his former Golden State Warriors team Thursday evening . Russell could be seen limping around after making contact with Warriors wing Donte DiVincenzo.

As you can see, Russell seemed to turn his right ankle. While the former top pick attempted to work through it, Los Angeles ruled him out for the remainder of the game before halftime.

The good news here is that it doesn’t seem to be the dreaded high-ankle sprain that typically keeps players out for multiples of weeks. The bad news? Los Angeles ruled him out for the remainder of the game almost immediately.

Also Read:
4 winners and losers from Russell Westbrook, D’Angelo Russell blockbuster trade

D’Angelo Russell was the core piece that headed to Los Angeles ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. He came to the Lakers via a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz that temporarily sent Russell Westbrook to Utah. Westbrook was ultimately bought out by the Jazz, only to land with the division-rival Los Angeles Clippers .

  • D’Angelo Russell stats (2022-23): 17.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.2 APG, 46% shooting

Russell, 27, was an original No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers back in 2015. He was dealt away to the Brooklyn Nets after two seasons.

We’ll have further updates on the injury as they are made available.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Los Angeles, CA newsLocal Los Angeles, CA
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant drops 28 points in a quarter against the Lakers
Memphis, TN2 days ago
Kings, Clippers set for rematch of 351-point game
Los Angeles, CA7 hours ago
Lakers begin critical home stretch vs. Wolves
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving combine for 82 as Mavs top Sixers
Dallas, TX13 hours ago
Rival teams reportedly believe Minnesota Timberwolves All-Star could be available this summer
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Spurs beat Pacers in triumphant return home
San Antonio, TX12 hours ago
Why coach Jason Kidd is most responsible for what’s ailing the Dallas Mavericks
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart lead streaking Knicks against Heat
Miami, FL15 hours ago
With Kevin Durant on board, Suns continue trip at Bulls
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago
Hornets looking for offense with Magic up next
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
NBA exec mocks Los Angeles Clippers’ acquisition of Russell Westbrook
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Rising Knicks square off with sinking Nets
New York City, NY2 days ago
Grizzlies out to prove themselves on road at West-leading Nuggets
Denver, CO13 hours ago
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving hit 40 points in Mavs’ win
Dallas, TX9 hours ago
Patrick Kane lands with New York Rangers in blockbuster trade
New York City, NY2 days ago
Short-handed Jazz start six-game trip in visit to Thunder
Oklahoma City, OK15 hours ago
NBA roundup: Suns win in Kevin Durant’s debut
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Third-quarter surge powers Warriors past Clippers
Los Angeles, CA10 hours ago
Jayson Tatum heating up as Celtics host Nets
Boston, MA18 hours ago
Ja Morant accused of beating up and flashing a gun to a 17-year-old
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Scoring stars highlight Blazers-Hawks matchup
Portland, OR18 hours ago
Teams heading in opposite directions clash as Warriors host Clippers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Detroit Mercy’s Antoine Davis takes shot at 2 NCAA records
Detroit, MI21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy