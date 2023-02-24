Los Angeles Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell ruled out with ankle injury

Appearing in just his fourth game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers after being re-acquired by the team earlier this month , D’Angelo Russell might find himself sidelined for some time.

The guard suffered an ankle injury in the first half of Los Angeles’ game against his former Golden State Warriors team Thursday evening . Russell could be seen limping around after making contact with Warriors wing Donte DiVincenzo.

As you can see, Russell seemed to turn his right ankle. While the former top pick attempted to work through it, Los Angeles ruled him out for the remainder of the game before halftime.

The good news here is that it doesn’t seem to be the dreaded high-ankle sprain that typically keeps players out for multiples of weeks. The bad news? Los Angeles ruled him out for the remainder of the game almost immediately.

D’Angelo Russell was the core piece that headed to Los Angeles ahead of the trade deadline earlier this month. He came to the Lakers via a three-team trade involving the Minnesota Timberwolves and Utah Jazz that temporarily sent Russell Westbrook to Utah. Westbrook was ultimately bought out by the Jazz, only to land with the division-rival Los Angeles Clippers .

D’Angelo Russell stats (2022-23): 17.9 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 6.2 APG, 46% shooting

Russell, 27, was an original No. 2 overall pick of the Lakers back in 2015. He was dealt away to the Brooklyn Nets after two seasons.

We’ll have further updates on the injury as they are made available.

