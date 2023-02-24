Open in App
Honolulu, HI
KHON2

Maui’s Alyssa Mae Antolin makes history for UH track

By Christian Shimabuku,

7 days ago
University of Hawaii track and field junior Alyssa Mae Antolin made history during the MPSF indoor championships, becoming the first UH athlete to claim the indoor 200 meter title.

The Maui High graduate also became the first UH athlete to break 24 seconds, clocking in with an impressive time of 23.90.

â€œHeading in, I definitely thought it was going to be a special day,â€� she told KHON2 sports director Rob DeMello. â€œI knew what my mind was set on, so I just had to perform and do that. The self talk I would say was I would just remind myself, like, I got this, all the hard work definitely I did on the track. So all I had to do was perform and do my best.â€�

Added UH track & field head coach Madeleine Carleton: â€œThe MPSF has a nationally ranked team in the conference in BYU, and I think in prior years the mindset going in would be that there is a set of people at the top who are untouchable. And now weâ€™ve seen that thatâ€™s not the case with Alyssa winning a title. We also had a title in the field with the high jumper. So people are definitely seeing that track and field. Itâ€™s possible.â€�

Hawaii placed fourth at the MPSF championships as a team, with Antolin and high jumper Lilian Turban winning individual titles.

