Riley Keough & Husband Ben Smith-Petersen Look Sexy In Black At ‘Daisy Jones & The Six’ Premiere: Photos

By Audrey Rock,

7 days ago
Riley Keough is ready for her big moment! She arrived for the premiere of her new TV show, Daisy Jones & The Six looking every bit the star alongside her husband, Ben Smith-Petersen at the Thursday, February 23 event — exactly six weeks after the death of her mother, Lisa Marie Presley. The actress, 33, wore a sexy plunging black top with a modern cut, paired with long black gloves and a sparkling midi skirt. She finished the look with black shoes and huge green and gold statement earrings for a dramatic flair. Riley’s makeup glam was understated but on point, with reddish neutral tones. Ben coordinated perfectly in a black suit jacket and pants with a white shirt as he supported his actress wife.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p1Zgq_0ky4IrUH00
Riley Keough and Ben Smith-Petersen at the premiere of ‘Daisy Jones & The Six.’ (Shutterstock)

Riley has been gearing up for the big release with eye-catching looks, including a floral Paco Rabanne jumpsuit for a February 22 presser. She took to Instagram to share the look directly with fans. “Here we go! @daisyjonesandthesix press day one,” she captioned the lovely pair of pics, in which she wore her long red hair in soft mermaid waves and accessorized with heavy gold hoop earrings.

Riley’s formal appearance at the event comes amid big changes in her life, including the secret arrival of her first child, a daughter with Ben, and the death of her mom. The singer and only daughter of Elvis Presley passed away unexpectedly earlier this year after suffering cardiac arrest at her home on Jan. 12. She was 54.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xk30R_0ky4IrUH00
Riley Keough, Reese Witherspoon, & Sam Claflin (Shutterstock)

In a Feb 22 interview with Extra, the new mom explained why she chose the title role. “I really wanted to do something that felt joyous and fun and that would bring people joy and entertainment to watch and it just sort of fell in my lap, essentially,” Riley told the outlet. “And so I do believe in, you know, that everything happens for a reason.”

She briefly touched on her personal life when discussing the limited series, as well. “It was such an emotional and special experience for me,” said the mom of one. “It took up two years of my life and our lives and we’ve all been through so much during this time and yeah, it means a lot to all of us, I think, just from the sheer amount of time we’ve spent together and I’m really excited for it to be out in the world.”

