Hope men's hoops earned an extra day of practice due to the ice in West Michigan and it paid off for them. The Flying Dutch beat Adrian 83-62 in the MIAA quarterfinals and will now take on Trine in the semi finals on Friday.

The Dutch started the game on a 10-0 run and were led by Clayton Dykhouse who had 25 points. Followed by Gabe Quillan with 23 points and eight rebounds.

Their semi final game against Trine will be on Friday, February 24th at 5:30pm at Calvin University.