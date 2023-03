CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Versailles held on down the stretch to pick up a thrilling 46-44 victory Milton-Union in Div. 3 boys basketball sectional play on Thursday night at Northmont High School.

The Versailles Tigers will meet the Preble Shawnee Arrows in the Division 3 district semifinal on Saturday at 1 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.