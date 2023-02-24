THE HISTORY OF Bass Guitars

Photo by WWW.BAYAREAWNTERTAINER.COM

TODAY'S OBJECT Do you ever wonder who first thought of Bass Guitars?

Before the invention of the bass guitar, bands relied on the massive double bass, which was invented back in 15th-century Europe and had an appearance similar to the cello.

The earliest version of the bass guitar as we know it today was invented by Paul Tutmarc in the 1930s, shortly after George Beauchamp invented the electric guitar.

Photo by WWW.BAYAREAENTERTAINER.COM

