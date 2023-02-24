Start, Springfield to meet in girls basketball Division I district final

City League champion Start will meet Springfield in Saturday's Division I girls basketball district final at Central Catholic's Sullivan Center.

The two teams advanced with vastly different victories in Thursday night's semifinals.

In the first semifinal, Springfield's hard-luck Blue Devils (18-6), reversed their poor late-season luck and held on for a 41-37 win over Perrysburg (18-7) behind 16 points from senior guard Kendall Carruthers and clutch foul shooting and 15 points from junior wing Gretchen Sigman.

In the second semifinal, Start's Spartans (21-2), Ohio's 10th-ranked D-I team, jumped on Southview (16-9) from the outset and rolled to a 50-29 win.

The Spartans were paced by the 1-2 junior guard combination of Komara Sylvester, who had 27 points on 12-of-18 shooting from the field, and 2022 first team All-Ohioan Sinai Douglas, who had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Satruday's district final will tip off at 6 p.m.

“We'll take it any way it comes,” Springfield coach Clifton Hodges said of his team surviving down the stretch. “It's been a heck of a ride at the end of the season. Right now, the NLL is doing a great job representing the league in the tournament, and Perrysburg is a great team.

“We've been struggling a little bit, so to get that monkey off of back feels really good.”

Coming into its semifinal, Springfield was looking to shake off its negative pre-tournament vibe.

The Blue Devils were 15-3 overall and 10-0 in the NLL chasing their first league title before dropping three of their final four games, all in league play, by a total of five points.

Two of those defeats came on buzzer-beaters — against eventual NLL champion Anthony Wayne, and versus this same Perrysburg team.

“Those were really hard games to lose because we wanted to win the league,” Sigman said. “But, we had to put that in the back of our minds, and that motivated us to keep going in the tournament.”

Those disappointing outcomes had to be on the minds of the Devils' players and coaches when they trailed 33-32 with 2:25 remaining following a 3-pointer by the Yellow Jackets' Hayley Griggs.

It was Griggs' last-second 3-pointer that beat Springfield in its regular-season finale.

But, on this night, the Blue Devils were able to retake the lead after Carruthers converted a 6-footer on a drive through the lane with 1:32 left, and her two free throws with 1:04 to go.

After Perrysburg's Ayla Turk hit two free throws to make it 36-35 with 45.2 seconds left, A'Leah Hodges hit one of two free throws, and Sigman converted all four of her chances at the line to preserve the win.

“It was very exciting coming in,” Sigman said. “We lost on a buzzer-beater the last time we played them, and we knew it was probably going to be a close game again. “It's win or go home, so it was really important that we maintained it down the stretch to get the win.”

Perrysburg had fallen behind by 10 points early before taking a four-point lead into halftime.

“Once we were down 15-5, we got more aggressive, made a couple shots, and started to get into a rhythm,” Perrysburg coach Todd Sims said of the Jackets rallying to a 22-18 halftime lead. “We had a good second quarter, and I think our zone threw them off a little bit.

“From the mid-third quarter on, it wasn't that we played poorly, but you've got to make shots. Basketball is a shot-maker's game. They made some shots at the end, and we did not. It's not about the plays and the strategy. You've got to make shots and rebound in tournament games because teams are too good to give them multiple possessions.”

Wrigley Takats topped the Jackets with 10 points and nine rebounds, and Griggs had eight points for Perrysburg.

Start grabbed a quick 10-0 lead on the Cougars 3:23 into the game, and surged to a 20-4 edge after one quarter.

“We did a great job defensively,” Start coach Dane Franklin said. “In the first quarter, we really got up into them, and we made them struggle to get into their sets.

“We were kind of lax in the second quarter, but we picked it up after halftime. Hat's off to Southview. They've had a great season playing in the NLL, which is a gauntlet.”

The Spartans hit a second-quarter dry spell before picking up the pace in a 15-6 third quarter to lead 39-18 entering the fourth.

“We had great preparation coming into this game, and our team stuck to the game plan,” Sylvester said. “We tried to stay locked in defensively, which leads to our transition offense to get easy buckets.

“We didn't want to just ease into this game. The goal was to come out and hit 'em in the mouth first. In the second quarter, we kind of lost our intensity, so coming out after halftime we wanted to make them uncomfortable, and get them out of their sets. That's when starting scoring again.”

With heavy man-to-man pressure applied on the perimeter by Start, Southview struggled to get good shot opportunities, and went just 9 of 39 (23 percent) from the field in the game.

The Cougars were led in scoring by Carys Bourbeau and sub Kaela Dupree, who had seven points apiece.