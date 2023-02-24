Nashville mother mourns the loss of 13-year-old daughter; young man wanted for questioning

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are looking for a young man wanted for questioning after 13-year-old Aaliyah Ingram died in a crash in November 2022.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, her mother sat down with News 2, pleading for answers and giving chilling new details about her daughter’s death.

“To say the least, it’s been the worst time of my life. She died three days before Thanksgiving,” said Natalie Chastain.

Chastain said her daughter left home late at night on Nov. 21, 2022, but by morning, she realized Aaliyah had never returned home. Chastain knew something was wrong.

“I don’t know how to explain that, but I just knew she wasn’t here,” she said.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers believe the young man wanted for questioning has knowledge of a “single-vehicle crash” that critically injured Aaliyah; however, the circumstances of how she was hit by the vehicle remain under investigation.

Aaliyah’s mother claims shortly after she realized her daughter was missing Aaliyah’s phone pinged in the Paragon Mills area.

“What I’ve been told is that she was run over with a car,” said Chastain.

According to the mother, shortly afterward, the car ran into a home in the area.

“She was drugged or taken down the street and left on the side of the road in a creek, and just left there, and it was 19 degrees,” she added.

Chastain said afterward, Aaliyah fought for her life for three hours.

“Her nose was broken, both of her collarbones were broken, her ribs were broken, and her hip was broken in three places. She managed to crawl down a hill across Paragon Mills to a house and knocked on the door before she laid down, and ultimately died from her injuries,” said Chastain.

Metro police did not confirm the details of the crash and Aaliyah’s death that Chastain told News 2, but they are hoping for a break in the case.

Chastain now remembers her little girl for being a butterfly, someone who was strong, determined and ready to spread her wings. It’s no wonder why they were her favorite animal.

“She was always such a joy to be around. She was one of the sweetest, well-mannered people you could meet, and I just. I miss her so much,” said Chastain. “Me just living out here trying to figure it out, it’s not okay.”

Police want to question this young man in connection with a single-vehicle crash on Aster Drive from Nov. 21, 2022. (Source: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Anyone who recognizes the young man photographed above — who is believed to have information about the November crash that led to Aaliyah’s death — is asked to call Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

