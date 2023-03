Houston Chronicle

Pettersson's OT goal lifts Canucks to 3-2 win over Blues By WARREN MAYES, 7 days ago

By WARREN MAYES, 7 days ago

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Elias Pettersson had 10 shots. He connected on the last one. Pettersson scored 4:45 into overtime, and the Vancouver Canucks rallied ...