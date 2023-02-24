Open in App
Saint Charles, MO
See more from this location?
FOX 2

St. Charles residents discuss water concerns at EPA community meeting

By Kayla ShepperdMallory Thomas,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxIFM_0ky4EQHI00

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Hundreds of residents in St. Charles showed up to a meeting Thursday with the Environmental Protection Agency about their water contamination concerns. Since the last EPA meeting in November, the city has shut down two more water wells , leaving just one operational.

“EPA did not nor would we recommend the city shut down the wells with the levels of contamination that we have seen recently,” said Ben Washburn with the EPA. “Because the health-based standards are designed to protect the most vulnerable populations.”

The contamination standard is what concerns a lot of residents.

“We have what are called maximum contaminate levels, and these are health-based standards that, if the contaminates rise above these levels,” Washburn said. “We can take immediate action to address that. The levels that we’re seeing are well below these standards right now.”

Top Story: Gardner defiant: St. Louis Circuit Attorney defends actions, says she answers to the public

“That’s the allowable level of contamination. But what is that for a baby, what is that for cooking or this or that,” said St. Charles Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “Plus, if we take all of our contaminated wells and reintroduce them. Then what is the composite damage from all of those contaminates being together.”

He said this battle has been ongoing for a year and a half.

“We’ve never had any contact with Ameren. We’re not getting much help out of them,” Borgmeyer said. “They’re slow rolling.”

The EPA said they do not have a timeline for Ameren to conduct the focus testing or to install a barrier, but the EPA said it is a high priority.

“They’ve even said take the contaminated water, add good water, so you’ll lower the density of the contaminate,” Borgmeyer said. “That’s insane. I’m not going to have my people drink contaminated water while they’re figuring it out. So we’ve taken action. We’ve acquired equipment to connect to our plan. That equipment will take the contamination level down to almost zero. So our water will be as good as it ever was, but it’s very expensive to operate.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Ceremonial bill-signing of Missouri’s largest pay raise happening today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
‘I will wait no longer’ : Hawley demands Biden action at Jana Elementary
Hazelwood, MO1 day ago
Saving St. Louis: Missouri governor weighs in on violent crime
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
Missouri governor would control St. Louis police under bill
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Industry leaders claim Illinois law on biometric data could bankrupt businesses
Springfield, IL18 hours ago
Missouri auditor issues subpoena of Kim Gardner
Saint Louis, MO18 hours ago
Six St. Louis suburbs named among ‘best small towns to retire’ in Missouri
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Fire causes major damage to O’Fallon, Missouri business
O'fallon, MO2 days ago
Huge fire breaks out at an O’Fallon, Missouri business
O'fallon, MO1 day ago
Forecast: Aurora Borealis visible as far south as Missouri Wednesday
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Missouri Hikers Mystified by Stairs in Woods that Lead to Nowhere
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Hollywood in KC! Missouri bill creates incentives for production companies
Kansas City, MO21 hours ago
Aurora borealis possible to see in Missouri tonight
Oklahoma City, OK2 days ago
Man to be executed in June for killing 2 Missouri jailers
Bonne Terre, MO1 day ago
Officer wounded, 2 dead in St. Clair County, Illinois
Dupo, IL4 days ago
Former Missouri lawmaker sentenced for fraud schemes
Springfield, MO2 days ago
Cori Bush's campaign paid her husband for security services - but he doesn't have a private security license
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Ice And Snow Warning On Monday
Carlton, MN4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy