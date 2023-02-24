Open in App
Fayetteville, AR
See more from this location?
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Gammill, Delce lift Arkansas softball to DH split with Arizona

By Dudley E. Dawson,

7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HbI0N_0ky4DubB00

BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

During its home-opening softball doubleheader with No. 19 Arizona at Bogle Park in Thursday, No. 8 Arkansas experienced both the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat.

Hannah Gammill’s seventh-inning RBI walk off single made a winner of fellow preseason All-American Chenise Delce, who pitched a complete game while fanning 12 in the Razorbacks’ 3-2 victory over the Wildcats in the opener.

That came after the Wildcats (8-4) had tied it with two-run homer by losing pitcher Devyn Netz.

“I think that is who Arkansas is,” Gammill said. “I think we don’t allow an at bat or a run to get the best of us.”

Arkansas (9-3) jumped to same 2-0 lead in the nightcap as it did in the first game, but Arizona rallied for a 5-2 victory to earn a split.

“Overall, I am glad we won the first one,” Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel said. “We knew we were going to have a big challenge with Arizona and that’s why we asked them to come here.

“I thought we showed a lot of composure in game one even when they got the two-run home run. I thought we responded really well with the walk off and stringing that (rally) together.

“I thought we were terrible in the second game. I just think that we weren’t really competitive. It’s not taking anything aware from Arizona. They played better than us. They made adjustment. They just competed better than we did.”

The games were part of the Razorback Invitational, which will three Friday games with Drake and Arizona playing at 11, Drake and Arkansas at 1:30 and Arkansas and Arizona in a 4 p.m. contest.

“I’m hooping our team responds tomorrow,” Deifel said, “…That’s the nice thing about this is you play a lot of games and take the field again in like 12 hours.”

It looked for the longest that Spencer Piggie’s two-out, two-run single in the second inning of the opener  that scored Gammill and Cylie Halvorson might stand up as the runs.

Delce pitched a no-hitter into the fifth inning and took a 2-0 lead top the top of the seventh.

Carlie Scupin led off the seventh with a double and then Netz launched a two-run blast to score pinch runner Tayler Biehl tie it.

Delce (4-1) allowed just four hits while Arkansas backed her with six.

“She (Delce) was just excellent today, really, really great,” Deifel said. “I think she missed one pitch and she (Netz) put it up on the berm. That’s the nature of baseball or softball, especially with the pitch that she throws.

“I thought she just showed a lot of heart for us, set a really great tone and had her stuff working really well.”

Arkansas’ game-winning rally started when Reagan Johnson fanned, but reached first base on a wild pitch.


She moved up on Kristina Foreman’s sacrifice bunt before Rylin Hedgecock walked and Kacie Hoffman’s groundout moved the runners.

Gammill caught a break when her line in foul territory went off Paige Dimler’s glove.

With a second chance, Gammill drilled a shot up the right center field gap to win it.

“That was a big moment for her,” Deifel said. “I don’t know that the start of the year has gone how she wanted it to. She was sick all night last night. It took a lot of guts in that moment. She came through for us. That’s what she does. She’s a big-time player that comes through in big-time moments.”

In game two, Arkansas took a two run lead in the third when Johnson singled, Gammill walked, Cylie Halvorson’s single plated Johnson and Foreman’s fielder’s choice plated the other run.

That lead didn’t last long as Netz crushed a three-run blast in the fourth off Arkansas starter Robyn Herron (3-1) and the Wildcats added an unearned run for a 4-2 lead.

Arizona added a fifth run in the sixth against reliever Callie Turner.

Photo by John D. James

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Herron tosses one-hit gem in Arkansas softball win
Fayetteville, AR14 hours ago
Arkansas women enter SEC Tournament firmly on NCAA hoops bubble
Fayetteville, AR23 hours ago
Diamond Hogs snatch victory late from Rallying Redbirds
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
WATCH: Dave Van Horn and players recap 10-9 win over Illinois State
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
WATCH: Eric Musselman and Ricky Council IV break down 75-57 loss to Tennessee
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
WATCH: Farmington basketball teams prepare for state tournament after combined 68-1 season
Farmington, AR1 day ago
Jurassic-Era insect found near Fayetteville Walmart
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
ACDA holds luncheon to introduce IT apprenticeship program
Rogers, AR18 hours ago
Jack in the Box opening in Rogers
Rogers, AR2 days ago
KNWA Today: Life Styles Inc. to host Abilities Ball
Fayetteville, AR1 hour ago
KNWA Today: FPL to host Pulitzer Prize finalist Jerry Mitchell
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
UAFS hosts National Museum of Women in Arts exhibition
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
AQ Chicken House in Springdale to close
Springdale, AR21 hours ago
Rogers to add roundabouts on JB Hunt Drive
Rogers, AR18 hours ago
WATCH: A look at a Scouts BSA all-girl camping trip
Bentonville, AR12 hours ago
How changes to school choice may impact rural districts
Gravette, AR1 day ago
NWA doctor’s Medicaid billing suspended after fraud allegations
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Tyson Foods penalized in child labor investigation
Green Forest, AR21 hours ago
Justin Long film shot in NWA to screen at Malco Razorback
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Rogers doctor in Medicaid fraud investigation also sued twice for false imprisonment, assault, more charges
Rogers, AR17 hours ago
Lincoln school district to host forums on four-day week
Lincoln, AR16 hours ago
Antisemitic graffiti removed from Razorback Greenway
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
AARP provides free tax help in Fort Smith
Fort Smith, AR1 day ago
Weather Blog: Significant severe weather and flooding possible Thursday
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Rogers mayor talks growth in State of the City address
Rogers, AR1 day ago
Defense attorneys named in Washington County capital murder case
Fayetteville, AR1 day ago
Fayetteville residents invited to give input on Walker Park
Fayetteville, AR30 minutes ago
KNWA Today: Rogers Short Film Festival
Rogers, AR1 day ago
City of Fayetteville announces spring 2023 bulky waste cleanup events
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy